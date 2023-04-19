Whether or not quarterback Lamar Jackson will play for the Baltimore Ravens next season is a question that remains. The 26-year-old has asked for a trade after ongoing contract negotiations never progressed. Now, another NFL quarterback who faced a similar situation has come out to show his support for Jackson.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was asked about his friend and NFC North rival Lamar Jackson during a press conference with the team on Tuesday. Watson said that he speaks with him all of the time but that they don't discuss work.

"I reach out to Lamar all the time. We talk through text, Instagram. We don’t really talk about the business side, because that’s his space, that’s his privacy. From the outside looking in, I hope he gets what he wants. Like I said, I never talk to him about it, so I can’t speak on his business side. But he’s a great player. And he’s going to be — if he’s back in Baltimore, he’s going to be special for them. And if it’s somewhere else, he’s going to be special for that organization."

Watson said that he believes that the contract negotiations and trade talks are Jackson's business and wouldn't want to cross the line by talking about it. Deshaun Watson then said that he hopes that the quarterback gets what he wants.

Watson said that if that is back in Baltimore, then he will continue to bring his expertise there, butere but, if he does go to another team then he will be special for them as well.

Watson's contract extension with the Browns after he was traded by the Houston Texans last season changed how players now see contracts. Watson signed a five-year deal worth $230 million and is fully guaranteed. Having the fully guaranteed contract is now an aspect that all NFL players are in search of.

What is the latest contract offer that Ravens offered QB Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens continue to say that they are fully committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson. And, they appear to be adding key pieces to help build a solid offense around him, which includes signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Although the quarterback has asked to be traded, the Ravens refuse to give up and have reportedly offered another contract.

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman tweeted this week that Ian Rapoport has confirmed that the Ravens offered a deal worth $200 million in guaranteed money.

That significant amount of guaranteed money may in fact help convince the quarterback to stay in Baltimore for the forseeable future.

But with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts now the highest paid player in the league, could that hinder Baltimore's negotiating with Jackson?

