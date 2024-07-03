  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrate five-year anniversary with romantic notes: "Locked in forever"

Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrate five-year anniversary with romantic notes: "Locked in forever"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jul 03, 2024 18:54 GMT
Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrate five-year anniversary with romantic notes (Credit: Anais IG)
Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrate five-year anniversary (Credit: Anais IG)

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais have been together for five years. Active on social media, Anais made sure to wish the Cleveland Browns QB on their anniversary.

In her post, Anais added a romantic note to go along with the images. As per the Instagram influencer, she and Deshaun Watson are currently 'locked in' for life. Furthermore, she also showed off the back tattoo Watson had made of her face.

Jilly Anais wishes boyfriend Deshaun Watson on their anniversary (Image credit: @jillyanais IG)
Jilly Anais wishes boyfriend Deshaun Watson on their anniversary (Image credit: @jillyanais IG)
"Today makes 5 years, I’m locked in forever and baby I promise that! Happy Anniversary my LoveBug 💛🤞🏽," Jilly Anais wrote as her IG caption.
also-read-trending Trending

In May, Watson's elaborate back tattoo was revealed. As per TMZ, the Browns QB got inked by Onder Ink's Andres Ortega in Arizona. Apart from Anais' face, the tattoo also features tributes to his hometown, mother and other family members.

Championship rings and Martin Luther King are among other tattoos that cover Watson's back. The quarterback also posted on Instagram and wrote:

"You so GRACIOUS! I thank you Queen, 5 years and more to go! 4ever got you! More Glory to US!"

He added more photos of the couple seemingly enjoying their anniversary through a luxurious vacation.

Days before their anniversary, the couple were headed to jet ski for some off-season downtime in Ibiza. Making the most of their vacation, Watson and Anais seem to have traveled to multiple destinations.

"Ibiza looks good on me 🤭," Anais wrote on IG.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson continue to support each other

Over the past five years, Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais have continued to support each other online. This includes Anais' debut on the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ramp walk at the Miami Swim Week. Watson accompanied her, cheering on through social media as Anais walked.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami (From: @jillyannais IG)
Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami (From: @jillyannais IG)
"That's what I'm talkbout Queen! Proud of you Luv!!!! SUPERMODEL," Watson wrote in one story.

Anais, on her end, has asked people to start respecting her boyfriend. Addressing haters who doubted Watson's 2023 campaign with the Browns, Anais wrote:

"That's my quarterback. Respect HIM because he's really like that."

With the 2024 NFL season approaching, one can expect Anais to show up to support Watson from the stands.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी