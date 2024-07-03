Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais have been together for five years. Active on social media, Anais made sure to wish the Cleveland Browns QB on their anniversary.

In her post, Anais added a romantic note to go along with the images. As per the Instagram influencer, she and Deshaun Watson are currently 'locked in' for life. Furthermore, she also showed off the back tattoo Watson had made of her face.

Jilly Anais wishes boyfriend Deshaun Watson on their anniversary (Image credit: @jillyanais IG)

"Today makes 5 years, I’m locked in forever and baby I promise that! Happy Anniversary my LoveBug 💛🤞🏽," Jilly Anais wrote as her IG caption.

In May, Watson's elaborate back tattoo was revealed. As per TMZ, the Browns QB got inked by Onder Ink's Andres Ortega in Arizona. Apart from Anais' face, the tattoo also features tributes to his hometown, mother and other family members.

Championship rings and Martin Luther King are among other tattoos that cover Watson's back. The quarterback also posted on Instagram and wrote:

"You so GRACIOUS! I thank you Queen, 5 years and more to go! 4ever got you! More Glory to US!"

He added more photos of the couple seemingly enjoying their anniversary through a luxurious vacation.

Days before their anniversary, the couple were headed to jet ski for some off-season downtime in Ibiza. Making the most of their vacation, Watson and Anais seem to have traveled to multiple destinations.

"Ibiza looks good on me 🤭," Anais wrote on IG.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson continue to support each other

Over the past five years, Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais have continued to support each other online. This includes Anais' debut on the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ramp walk at the Miami Swim Week. Watson accompanied her, cheering on through social media as Anais walked.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami (From: @jillyannais IG)

"That's what I'm talkbout Queen! Proud of you Luv!!!! SUPERMODEL," Watson wrote in one story.

Anais, on her end, has asked people to start respecting her boyfriend. Addressing haters who doubted Watson's 2023 campaign with the Browns, Anais wrote:

"That's my quarterback. Respect HIM because he's really like that."

With the 2024 NFL season approaching, one can expect Anais to show up to support Watson from the stands.

