Deshaun Watson gives nod to TikTok rant slamming Kevin Stefanski after Joe Flacco’s big win over Aaron Rodgers in Week 7 Bengals vs. Steelers clash

Deshaun Watson interacted with a viral TikTok that criticized Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski. The video was made by Chad the Dumb Browns Fan.

The fan posted on X on Sunday that Watson "favorited the video" and shared a screenshot to prove it.

"Does that mean Deshaun agrees? Does Deshaun just like me crashing the f**k out like I always do? I don't know. All I do know is that every quarterback that leaves Kevin Stefanski goes off to be a better quarterback," the fan said.

In the original TikTok video posted on October 9, Chad talked about how Stefanski’s offense has not helped quarterbacks. He also noted that they succeed and often do better after leaving Cleveland.

"Are we sure Deshaun Watson is even bad?" Chad said. "I mean, every quarterback: Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco this year, every quarterback Kevin Stefanski has had is not f**king good. And then they go to a different team and fking find themselves again and are f**king awesome."

The conversation picked up steam after Joe Flacco’s Week 7 performance, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns to help Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 33-31. It was a rare win over Aaron Rodgers and showed Flacco thriving at age 40, far from his time in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Watson is still healing from a torn Achilles he suffered in October 2024. He has had two surgeries, one right after the injury and another in January because of a setback. Watson started this season on the PUP list, and the Browns haven’t cleared him to practice.

Since joining the team in 2022, Watson has played just 19 games due to injuries and suspensions. His stats, 3,365 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, have not matched the expectations tied to his $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Watson is still under contract through next season.

Dillon Gabriel is the Browns' QB1, with Shedeur Sanders as his backup. Joe Flacco was traded to the Bengals on October 7 after losing three games without Joe Burrow.

Baker Mayfield left the Browns in July 2022 when he was traded to the Panthers. He asked to be moved after Cleveland signed Watson. In his last season with the team in 2021, Baker played through injuries and the Browns finished 8-9. His time there had ups and downs, but he helped the franchise get its first playoff win in 26 years in 2020.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski opens up on Deshaun Watson’s recovery from season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Deshaun Watson’s recovery from his Achilles injury. When asked if Watson was close to returning to practice, Stefanski said there’s “no update” but added that he is “doing great” with his rehab.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot Browns' Kevin Stefanski on if Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is getting closer to having his practice window open: 'No update there. He's doing great' in his rehab.

The update was shared by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot on X on Wednesday.

