Deshaun Watson's coach shuts down concerns over Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before throwing

Shedeur Sanders showcased his talents during his anticipated pro day at Colorado on Friday afternoon. While the quarterback showed off his ability to throw the deep ball, some have questioned his constant patting of the football when he threw passes.

While some have criticized Sanders, Quincy Avery, who coaches and trains quarterbacks, including Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, wasn't concerned. On X on Saturday morning, Avery said the patting wasn't as big of an issue as some are making it out to be.

"The pats aren't as big of an issue as people think. Not a major concern imo. Think there are other things that you could question after proday but not that," Avery wrote.

Quarterbacks in the NFL occasionally pat the football before throwing it. Patting the football could put the ball in danger and lead to a turnover or give the defense more time to get to the quarterback for a sack.

Jets safety gave Shedeur Sanders a warning about patting football

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco gave his take on Shedeur Sanders' pro day outing. Sanders patting the football has become a hot topic on social media and another debate about the quarterback prospect.

On Friday afternoon, Cisco reshared a video of Sanders' pro day and wrote,

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy."

While some feel it may be a hitch, some could argue that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was also known to pat the ball at times. While Sanders is seen as one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, he won't likely be the first.

The Tennessee Titans, who had originally scheduled a private workout with Sanders and teammate Travis Hunter, have decided to cancel. This makes it even more likely that quarterback Cam Ward will be drafted first overall and Sanders likely in the following few draft selections.

