Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais gifts brother Jules $11,144 Rolex after he accepts 'Man of Honor' role at her wedding

The wedding bells have started to ring for Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson and his fiancée, Jilly Anais. While Watson's 'Best Man' will be his brother, Detrick, for Anais, her 'Man of Honor' will be her brother, Jules. Upon accepting the role of 'Man of Honor,' Anais gifted Jules an expensive gift.

On Sunday, Jules updated his Instagram story with a picture of a Rolex Datejust 41 worth $11,144, which he received from his sister, Jilly Anais. In the caption, Jules expressed his honor to be the 'Man of Honor' for Anais and wrote:

"My sis stepped different asking me to be her Man of Honor. 4Ever with you & I say that with honor!"

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais gifts brother Jules $11,146 Rolex (Image Source: Anais/IG)

Jilly Anais reshared the Instagram story on her account, attached with a caption in which she highlighted her excitement to see Jules be her 'Man of Honor.' Expressing her anticipation, Anais wrote:

"My man of honor. Can't wait to have you stand by my side at my wedding."

Just like Jilly Anais gifted Jules the expensive Rolex, her fiancé, Deshaun Watson, made the same gesture when he gifted a $11,146 worth Rolex watch to his brother, Detrick, for accepting the role of his "Best Man." Detrick later shared a glimpse into his luxurious memento with fans via an Instagram story.

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais penned wholesome message for parents

Before gifting a luxurious Rolex watch to her brother, Jules, Jilly Anais had a great time celebrating her parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Last Wednesday, Anais' parents went on a lunch date to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Anais' mother, Theresa, later recapped her adorable moments with her husband via an Instagram post.

Jilly Anais shared that post on her Instagram story, attached with a wholesome message for her parents. Expressing the love she has for her "beautiful parents," Anais' message read:

"Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my beautiful parents! I thank God everyday for my parents, I love y'all so much."

Being a model and influencer with a massive social media following, Jilly Anais has portrayed herself as a huge fitness fan. While Anais has often been spotted giving fans a glimpse into her workout sessions, she recently shared an Instagram reel featuring a complete recap of her workout-centric morning routine.

