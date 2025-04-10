Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais’ mother teases her daughter’s upcoming wedding with Browns QB

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and fiancée Jilly Anais will soon tie the knot. In a post on Instagram, Anais' mother, Theresa, shared a sweet photo alongside her daughter.
In the photo, the mother and daughter can be seen sitting at a table at an outdoor venue. Watson can be seen in the background as well. Anais is holding up her engagement ring in the photo and Theresa captioned the Instagram post by saying her daughter was "joining the Mrs. Club soon." She also used a hashtag that declared her a "2025 Bride."
"My baby girl is joining the Mrs. Club soon! 💍🤍 #bride2025," Jilly's mother Theresa said.
Anais reshared the photo on her own Instagram story and added a sweet caption that she wants to be just like her mother.
"Always wanted to be just like you mommy!" Jilly wrote on Instagram.
Deshaun Watson has been suffering with an Achilles injury, and his status for the start of the 2025 NFL season is currently unknown. He would still need to follow the Cleveland Browns schedule, so he would most likely not marry during the season. As a result, Watson and Anais could marry in the next few months.
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais engaged during beachside proposal
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais announced their engagement on March 17, 2025, in a joint post on Instagram. As seen in the carousel of photos, Watson proposed to his longtime girlfriend during sunset on a beach.
"Mrs. Watson Loading…" Anais shared on Instagram
In one photo, the diamond engagement ring can be seen with red roses in the backdrop. According to TMZ, the 20-carat diamond ring was designed by Vikar Ahmad and took several months to create.
The couple originally met in 2019 while both were attending separate events at the same location in Los Angeles, California. Watson apparently started following Anais on social media, and shortly after, the two began dating.
