Dez Bryant criticizes Colin Kaepernick over BLM protests, calls out hypocrisy

Dez Bryant is not one to hold back his opinions and fired shots at former QB Colin Kaepernick while on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast with former NFL players Chad Ochocinco, Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

For a little background information, Dez Bryant was a part of the Dallas Cowboys back in 2016 when then-San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick started to kneel for the national anthem in the NFL to protest police brutality towards those of color.

It grew into one of the biggest protests in sports.

The Dallas Cowboys, like many other teams and players, knelt for the national anthem at the beginning of the season. Come Week 3, Dallas owner Jerry Jones demanded the team and players stand for the anthem.

Dez Bryant was criticized at the time for speaking to the media and stating that he cares about black people, but also said,

"I've got a family to feed."

Some teams were fining players for kneeling during the anthem, and several of the first players to rally behind Colin Kaepernick were "blackballed from the NFL."

Dez Bryant criticizes Colin Kaepernick over BLM protests in podcast interview

While on the podcast this week, Dez Bryant opened his interview by saying,

"I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing that I don't respect and I said when I get the opportunity and get on the stage and say it, I would say it. And I love him to death. So there ain't no hate or nothing like that. But brotha, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, to build jobs, to give jobs to people. The people you was talking about. The people that you were so-called 'standing up for'. People who stood beside you, people who lost their jobs because of you. Where are you at? I ain't heard from you. He brought the awareness and that's why I respect him."

This isn't the first time Dez Bryant has called out Colin Kaepernick, either. Back in 2019, Bryant criticized Colin Kaepernick for not following through on his promises and actions to create real change in communities, which ties into what he said this week as well.

Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming In 2019, Dez Bryant criticized Colin Kaepernick for wanting to rejoin the league while defending the NFL + Jay-Z partnership which was designed to eliminate the kneeling protests.



Dez Bryant is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. In 2019, Dez Bryant criticized Colin Kaepernick for wanting to rejoin the league while defending the NFL + Jay-Z partnership which was designed to eliminate the kneeling protests.



Dez Bryant is represented by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. https://t.co/C7YCkzc9wM

Many people have called out Dez on social media for not knowing all the facts and telling lies. One example is that Colin Kaepernick's organizations have been busy at work this week.

Your cousin’s friend @michaelharriot So why would he say the OPPOSITE of something that is true?



Because he wants back in the NFL, he’ll say what white nationalists tell him to say to make Colin Kaepernick look bad.



Plus everyone knows that Dez Bryant doesn’t give to Black charities.



How do I know this? So why would he say the OPPOSITE of something that is true?



Because he wants back in the NFL, he’ll say what white nationalists tell him to say to make Colin Kaepernick look bad.



Plus everyone knows that Dez Bryant doesn’t give to Black charities.



How do I know this?

Phoni Braxton @MovesLikeRoy I can’t believe Dez Bryant had the audacity to blast Colin Kaepernick.



The same Dez who allegedly beat his own mama down, who said he wouldn’t kneel cause he got kids and who has been kissing Jerry Jones ass for YEARS to come back to the Cowboys after Jerry cut him… I can’t believe Dez Bryant had the audacity to blast Colin Kaepernick.



The same Dez who allegedly beat his own mama down, who said he wouldn’t kneel cause he got kids and who has been kissing Jerry Jones ass for YEARS to come back to the Cowboys after Jerry cut him… https://t.co/kpeYgzEY1C

Also Read

Dez Bryant is just as polarizing as Colin Kaepernick and has suffered quite the backlash over his comments. Kaepernick was given a second shot at the NFL, but he went about it on his own terms and there was no deal offered to him in the end. Colin Kaepernick has indeed been active with his organizations by giving back to the communities and helping those who need their help.

Long story short, Kaepernick's movement isn't in line with what Dez Bryant feels like it should be focused on and accomplished, which is why Bryant went public with his opinions.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar