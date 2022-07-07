"It’s a lot of us living with CTE and the NFL know it" - Dez Bryant blasts NFL after news of WR Demaryius Thomas' cause of death

Demaryius Thomas was posthumously diagnosed with stage two CTE. The former Denver Broncos wide receiver was sadly found dead in the shower last December. Former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. He said that the league is aware of players dealing with CTE:

“DT88 my heart weak bro… it’s a lot of us living with CTE and the NFL know it…most importantly the Athletes who have those symptoms are scared to speak,” 1 thing about me ain’t living no false life…my love and support for athletes are on a much deeper level than most.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation medical professional said that Thomas struggled with both CTE and seizures caused by a car crash that happened back in 2019. Sadly, the former Denver receiver is among a rising list of ex-NFL players who have been identified with having the degenerative brain disease.

In February last year, former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room. Jackson’s family said that he also suffered from stage two chronic CTE.

What is CTE and did Demaryius Thomas exhibit signs of the disease?

The Denver Broncos honored the late receiver before their game versus the Detroit Lions

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans, and others with a history of continuous brain trauma. CTE has been noted in individuals as young as 17, but symptoms do not typically begin showing up until years after the start of head impacts.

Thomas’ family saw signs of CTE, which can only be officially diagnosed after death, during the final year of his life. During that time, he struggled with memory loss, paranoia and isolation.

The wideout is survived by his parents, Katina Smith and Bobby Thomas, along with siblings Tonecia Smith and Tyeshia Smith. He was a tremendous talent in the NFL and his loss is greatly felt by many around the league.

