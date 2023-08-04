Did Aaron Rodgers cheat at 2023 Pebble Beach tournament? Josh Allen ignites Jets vs Bills rivalry ahead of NFL season

Both Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen enjoy playing golf during each NFL offseason. In fact, both have been well-known to participate in many notable golf events, such as charity tournaments, amateur competitions and celebrity appearances. Golf serves as a way to remain continuously competitive in the offseason without excessive physical strain.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a popular annual golf event that features celebrities paired with professional golfers. Both Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen competed in the most recent edition, paired alongside Ben Silverman and Keith Mitchell, respectively. Rodgers eventually won the tournament with an impressive score of 26 strokes under par.

According to Allen, Rodgers' win was not legitimate, claiming he cheated on his scorecard. He discussed it during a recent appearance on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast presented by Barstool Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Allen had to say about Rodgers:

“He did [cheat] ... I love Aaron, but he did. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have gotten just seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach. Or nine. Not from me, that’s what other sources are saying. I’m not saying that. ... I will say a lot of the golfers maybe thought that too."

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“He did [cheat]”



“I love Aaron, but he did. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have… pic.twitter.com/3XobhErDkl THE RIVALRY HAS STARTED: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls out New York #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers for cheating, just like his teammate Pro Golfer Keith Mitchell already did.“He did [cheat]”“I love Aaron, but he did. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Allen went on to explain that Rodgers cheated by improperly reporting his handicap at the start of the tournament. A golf handicap is used to level the playing field by adjusting a player's score based off their skill level. It's calculated according to their average scores when regularly playing golf courses.

According to Golf Digest, Aaron Rodgers is a 3 handicap, an excellent score for an amateur. Josh Allen claimed that Rodgers instead played the Pro-Am tournament with a 10 handicap, a significant advantage for a golfer of his caliber. Rodgers allegedly used this advantage to come in first place. Allen finished third.

Josh Allen's call out of Aaron Rodgers' cheating fuels a new NFL rivalry

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have been bitter rivals of the AFC East division for decades. While Josh Allen has been a part of it for his entire career so far, Aaron Rodgers will get his first taste of the rivalry first-hand during the 2023 NFL season.

Allen calling out Rodgers for cheating just throws even more gasoline on the fire. Luckily for NFL fans, they won't have to wait long to see this new Allen-Rodgers rivalry play out on a football field. The Bills and Jets will face off on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Not that the game needed it, but this builds even more anticipation for their prime-time showdown.