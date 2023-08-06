Did Aaron Rodgers pick up an injury? Robert Saleh gets candid on Jets QB's training camp scare

The New York Jets' acquisition of Aaron Rodgers made the franchise both a playoff and Super Bowl contender. One way to keep those dreams alive is to ensure that the four-time MVP is healthy.

Recently, Rodgers exited drills at the team's training camp after his foot was stepped on. Backup Zach Wilson took over for a couple of snaps before Rodgers took back over.

Head coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back on the importance of protecting the quarterback during the drills:

“We do it all the time. Stay off the quarterback. Respect the quarterback. Every player knows how important those quarterbacks are, but stay up, stay off them. It goes without saying, but you’re always going to try to make it a point of emphasis.”

New York Jets fans are hoping that Rodgers can be the quarterback to lead them to success. The team hasn't made the postseason since the 2010 season when Rodgers lead the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win.

The 10-time Pro Bowler seems committed to the Jets as he took a massive pay cut, signing a two-year, $75 million extension. Rodgers explained the reason why he took the $35 million cut in pay:

"What it comes down to is … it was the right thing that made me feel best. I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with [GM] Joe [Douglas], he has made it very clear the vision for the football team.

"This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades — way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now."

Additionally, the Jets went out and signed Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb this off-season to help with the offense.

Aaron Rodgers’ injury history: Did superstar QB suffer any issues last season?

Rodgers with the Packers last season

Last season saw Aaron Rodgers start all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. It was the third time in his career that he had double-digit interceptions.

For the most part, Rodgers has been healthy except for the 2013 and 2017 seasons. He missed seven games in the 2013 season with a fractured shoulder clavicle.

In the 2017 season, Rodgers was under center for just seven games after another injury to his shoulder. It required doctors to insert 13 screws and two plates into his collarbone during his surgery.

