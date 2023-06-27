Did Jesse Palmer play in the NFL? "The Bachelor" star's football career explored

Yes, Jesse Palmer played in the NFL. "The Bachelor" star was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round (125th overall pick) of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Palmer played for the Giants for four seasons, from 2001 to 2005. He was a backup quarterback, behind incumbent starter Kerry Collins during his time in the NFL.

He played two games in 2002 and six in 2003. Palmer is also a part of NFL history, as he was Bruce Smith's 199th NFL sack, which enabled him to become the all-time league career sack leader. The Giants released him after a four-year stint as a backup quarterback.

After his stint in the NFL, Palmer attempted a comeback in the Canadian Football League. However, he never appeared in a CFL game and retired from the league before the start of the 2007 season.

Jesse Palmer's broadcasting career

Palmer made his first appearance as a broadcaster in 2005 when he was a color commentator for Fox for two games.

He also made radio appearances in 2006 while pondering his professional football future on the gridiron. Palmer also appeared for the NFL Network as an analyst and commentator for the 2007 NFL draft.

After retiring from professional football on May 24, 2007, Palmer has worked for some big shots in sports broadcasting. He has hosted shows for the ESPN, SEC Network and CTV, but what is Jesse Palmer's main gig at the moment?

Jesse Palmer and the Bachelor Franchise

Jesse Palmer's primary job is with "The Bachelor" Franchise. The former college football and NFL player was the first full-time sportsperson on "The Bachelor" TV program and the first non-American Bachelor when he appeared in the 2004 edition.

Palmer had so much fun on the show that he got the call years after retiring from Pro Football. He returned as the host of the 26th season of the show, a task which he also performed in the 19th season of The Bachelorette. At the moment, Palmer is the host of all The Bachelor franchises.

