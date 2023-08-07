Did Patrick Mahomes invent the behind-the-back pass? Video debunks viral myth

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made some unconventional passes famous. Under pressure, the quarterback is able to pull off the unthinkable and his receivers always seem to be ready and waiting for it to happen.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is well-known for his ability to make even a bad pass look good. Last week's completion of a behind-the-back pass went viral. However, he actually wasn't the first to do this.

A video of former NFL quarterback Dan Marino pulling off a behind-the-back pass has surfaced.

The video was posted to social media by the NFL on Prime Video account. Marino appears to be warming up before a game with the Miami Dolphins when he is seen throwing the ball from behind. The ball was sent 40 yards down the field and into the hands of a waiting receiver.

So, it appears that Mahomes isn't the only quarterback in NFL history to be able to pull this type of sorcery off. The reigning Super Bowl champion impressed fans just last week when he pulled it off.

It was during a scrimmage and on a pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore. The pass caught the attention of many, some of whom were shocked and others who weren't surprised at all.

Patrick Mahomes isn't ready to talk about a dynasty just yet

Patrick Mahomes will turn 28 years old in just a few weeks. In five seasons as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, he has accomplished a lot. He already has two Super Bowl rings, named Super Bowl MVP twice and the league's MVP twice as well.

There's still more to come for the young quarterback and he's not ready to put a label on what he and his team are accomplishing. He recently spoke with NFL Network's Steve Mariucci and said that he won't be calling the Chiefs a dynasty just yet.

"You can't talk about dynasties until you're done."

The quarterback said that their success can't be called a dynasty until they are finished playing. He said that the goal right now is focused on winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

In his four seasons, he has made three appearances in the Super Bow, losing just once. That was against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the conclusion of the 2020 season.