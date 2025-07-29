  • home icon
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off chic summer outfit at Browns training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 29, 2025 22:39 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off chic summer outfit at Browns training camp- Source: Getty

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, showed up in style to support her beau at the Cleveland Browns training camp. Caswell visited the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, where Gabriel attends his first NFL camp. On Monday, she posted an Instagram story with the former Oregon Ducks QB.

Caswell shared a mirror selfie with the caption,

“Another day another training camp 🤎.”

Caswell kept her outfit simple yet chic and was dressed in a white crop top paired with high-waisted denim shorts and a loose white button-down shirt. She accessorized the look with layered gold chains, a watch, gold stud earrings and her engagement ring.

Zo Caswell completed the look with black rectangular sunglasses, brown sandals, and a messy bun. Meanwhile, Gabriel wore a Brown’s jersey in the picture.

Dillon Gabriel&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell shows off chic summer outfit at Browns training camp [IG/@zo.caswell]
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows off chic summer outfit at Browns training camp [IG/@zo.caswell]

The Browns’ 2025 training camp kicked off on July 25 and runs through August 4.

Also read: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, gives a sneak peek into the offseason weddings they attended

Zo Caswell recently posted a photo dump on Instagram, showing fun moments from weddings they attended during the offseason. In the sixth picture from the post, followers got a glimpse of Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson’s wedding.

Ferguson married Sophia Michele Meyer on July 13 at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colorado. Caswell and Gabriel were among the guests at the beautiful celebration. Dillon Gabriel's fiancée captioned the post,

“Wedding season🥳🫶🏼.”

Caswell wore a silky satin sage green halter-neck dress paired with black strappy heels and a gold watch. Gabriel was styled in a classic black suit with a white shirt paired with a light peach tie and white sneakers.

In one of the pictures, Caswell shared a mirror selfie, and the couple was dressed in color-coordinated outfits. Caswell stunned in a strapless black and white abstract-print bodycon dress paired with strappy black heels and a chic black handbag. The Browns quarterback, standing beside her, wore a cream knit button-up shirt, light grey trousers and white sneakers. Have a look:

Also read: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell jokingly flirts with Paige Bueckers in latest IG post

Edited by Alvin Amansec
