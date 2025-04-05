DJ Moore reacts to son's wholesome video as Bears star awaits third child

DJ Moore is enjoying his time at home this offseason, and the Chicago Bears wide receiver shared a glimpse of it on Instagram story on Thursday featuring his son with an emoticon of a red heart, a metal head and a star.
The original clip was shared by Moore’s wife, Raven, on IG on Thursday as her little son, DJ Moore III danced. Raven added a 2024 released hip hop song ‘Bittersweet’ by Gunna to the clip.
Little Moore wore a white full-sleeve T-shirt with denim and red shoes as he appeared to vibe to the song while raising his fingers as a rapper.
Moore and his wife are set to welcome their third child. They did a family photoshoot showcasing Raven’s baby bump. The photoshoot was done by Kinda Arzon for People magazine, and Raven shared a clip from the shoot on Instagram last month.
Moore wore a brown half-sleeve T-shirt along with matching brown pants. Raven shared the pictures on Instagram and revealed more information about her upcoming baby in an exclusive interview with People magazine:
“This baby has been way more active than the other 2 were. I didn’t really have any cravings this time either except barbecue-flavored things. I hate barbecue sauce, chips etc. when I’m not pregnant, but they’ve been go-to this time. My favorite was barbecue chicken pizza and Lays All Dressed chips.”
DJ Moore's wife Raven accidently finds out her baby's gender
During the same interview, she also revealed that she found out about her pregnancy while Moore was in the training camp with Bears last season. Although her husband has been aware of the baby’s gender since the tenth week, she got to know about it later.
“Unfortunately, I saw the gender while checking on some other test results," Raven continues. "Although it won't be a surprise for us, everyone else has to wait a little while longer to find out.”
The couple share two kids together, five-year-old daughter Arielle Melody and 20-month old son Denniston Olivier III. Their third child is due for this month.
