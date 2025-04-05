  • home icon
  DJ Moore reacts to son's wholesome video as Bears star awaits third child

DJ Moore reacts to son's wholesome video as Bears star awaits third child

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 05, 2025 02:47 GMT
DJ Moore shares his son on IG Story
DJ Moore with his wife Ravem, daughter Arielle, and son Denniston Olivier III

DJ Moore is enjoying his time at home this offseason, and the Chicago Bears wide receiver shared a glimpse of it on Instagram story on Thursday featuring his son with an emoticon of a red heart, a metal head and a star.

The original clip was shared by Moore’s wife, Raven, on IG on Thursday as her little son, DJ Moore III danced. Raven added a 2024 released hip hop song ‘Bittersweet’ by Gunna to the clip.

Little Moore wore a white full-sleeve T-shirt with denim and red shoes as he appeared to vibe to the song while raising his fingers as a rapper.

DJ Moore's son Denniston Olivier III dances to a song
DJ Moore's son Denniston Olivier III dances to a song
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Moore and his wife are set to welcome their third child. They did a family photoshoot showcasing Raven’s baby bump. The photoshoot was done by Kinda Arzon for People magazine, and Raven shared a clip from the shoot on Instagram last month.

Moore wore a brown half-sleeve T-shirt along with matching brown pants. Raven shared the pictures on Instagram and revealed more information about her upcoming baby in an exclusive interview with People magazine:

“This baby has been way more active than the other 2 were. I didn’t really have any cravings this time either except barbecue-flavored things. I hate barbecue sauce, chips etc. when I’m not pregnant, but they’ve been go-to this time. My favorite was barbecue chicken pizza and Lays All Dressed chips.”

DJ Moore's wife Raven accidently finds out her baby's gender

During the same interview, she also revealed that she found out about her pregnancy while Moore was in the training camp with Bears last season. Although her husband has been aware of the baby’s gender since the tenth week, she got to know about it later.

“Unfortunately, I saw the gender while checking on some other test results," Raven continues. "Although it won't be a surprise for us, everyone else has to wait a little while longer to find out.”

The couple share two kids together, five-year-old daughter Arielle Melody and 20-month old son Denniston Olivier III. Their third child is due for this month.

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

Edited by Bhargav
