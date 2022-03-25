"I never thought he was going to leave Seattle" - DK Metcalf stunned by Russell Wilson's departure from Seahawks  

Russell Wilson is synonymous with the Seattle Seahawks for his ten seasons as the starting quarterback. His trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't entirely unexpected, as the writing was on the wall for his relationship with the franchise.

However, one of Wilson's former teammates, DK Metcalf, said the news shocked him. Metcalf said he never saw thought the former Super Bowl champion would leave. When talking to NBA legend Kevin Garnett on KG Certified, Metcalf said:

“I was just in shock because I didn’t think it was going to happen. I was very shocked because I never thought he was going to leave Seattle."

Metcalf was tight with Russell Wilson, who developed instant chemistry with the young wide receiver. Metcalf followed up his previous sentence by describing the feeling of watching Wilson and Bobby Wagner depart the franchise on the same day. Metcalf said:

“So my mind is like, Russ [is] gone. What do I do? Later that night, Bobby gets cut. And me and Bobby were [close] — like that was my guy. And when he left, that really hurt. Because we would work out every Tuesday. I would go over to his crib, we would play pool. That was my big brother. And he’s gone now. So I know he taught me a lot and I’m going to take that going into the next season and the rest of my years in the NFL. But he was like a real big brother to me while I was in the league.”

In the NFL, business typically comes first over personal relationships. Tyreek Hill leaving Patrick Mahomes for a bigger payday is the most recent example. Metcalf lost a big brother, and now it will be his turn to be the leader in a Seahawks locker room that will look very different in 2022.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk DK Metcalf: I never thought Russell Wilson was going to leave Seattle. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceKw DK Metcalf: I never thought Russell Wilson was going to leave Seattle. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceKw

DK Metcalf will have to fill the leadership void left behind by Russell Wilson

DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson celebrate a victory

Metcalf is aware that filling Russell Wilson's leadership void will fall onto him. The Seahawks locker room gets younger as veterans depart, and more young talent comes in. He spoke candidly about that to Garnett as well.

Mohammed Al-Azadi @_twinmohammed



What are your thoughts?🤔 "It's time for me to step up and be a leader. It's my time in Seattle now." - DK MetcalfWhat are your thoughts?🤔 "It's time for me to step up and be a leader. It's my time in Seattle now." - DK Metcalf 🔥🔥🔥What are your thoughts?🤔 https://t.co/Q48rnfK5Xb

Wilson and Metcalf will now enter new chapters of their careers in 2022. Metcalf will be responsible for helping Drew Lock, or whoever the Seahawks bring in at quarterback, be their best selves.

The former face of the Seahawks is looking to take the Denver Broncos to their first Super Bowl since 2016 when they were victorious in Peyton Manning's final season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht