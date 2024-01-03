Does Aaron Rodgers dislike his family? Explaining 4x NFL MVP's complicated relationship with kin

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP, perennial Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer. The New York Jets quarterback is one of the most popular American sports players, but he isn't the most popular person at the family cookout.

The Green Bay Packers legend is known to have a complicated relationship with his immediate family, and over time, it has made people wonder whether Rodgers dislikes his kin.

In this article, we examine the history of his beef and what made the NFL star and his family's relationship so strained. So, without further ado, let's get into it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Commanders replace Sam Howell next year? Fire up our NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

What started the rift between Aaron Rodgers and his family?

It's difficult to pinpoint when Aaron Rodgers and his family started feuding. Still, numerous reports link the origins of their beef to when the quarterback was dating Hollywood actress Olivia Munn.

According to sources, Munn and Rodgers' relationship could have been better received in the quarterback's household. Lending credence to the report, Munn said on Sirius XM's "Andy Cohen Live":

"I have avoided speaking about him for a long time. I don't think either side of the road is clean, but it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and throw dirt in their face, which is what they did with him."

Aaron Rodgers never responded to the comments, but his brother, Jordan, did. He told US Weekly:

"I'll say I have no idea why she's still talking about an ex; I don't get that."

A source later told US Weekly that the X-Men star actress was the reason that Aaron Rodgers decided to sever ties with his kin:

"When he got together with Olivia, his family told him they did not trust her and thought she wasn't with him for the correct reasons. That made him furious, and he chose Olivia over his family."

Does Aaron Rodgers talk to his father and brother?

According to reports, Aaron has not had contact with his father, Ed Rodgers, and brother, Luke Rodgers, for quite some time.

Despite Aaron never letting the public know the reason for his apparent estrangement from his family, the beef persists between the NFL star and the people who knew him well before his fame.

According to a comprehensive report from ESPN:

"Whether or not Rodgers intended to be the face of the COVID-19 vaccine denialist movement, his father reportedly shares the same sentiments about the vaccine and mandates. This shared skepticism, however, is not enough to shorten the longstanding family chasm".

Will Aaron Rodgers reconcile with his family?

There's a chance that Aaron reconciles with his family, albeit a slim one. According to People Magazine, Aaron and Jordan Rodgers have initiated some contact even if the two appear to be far from any significant reconciliation.

Jordan, a college football color commentator for ESPN, and Aaron haven't had the fondest relationships over the years. Aaron was a notable absentee in Jordan's wedding, which drove yet another spanner into the works of a potential reconciliation.

However, there's hope that the Rodgers household will repair their fractured relationship soon.

Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 17 Projections