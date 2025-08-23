  • home icon
  Joy Taylor flames Jason Whitlock for derogatory 'big rack' & 'peanut butter skin' comments during Fox sexual harassment lawsuit

'Does God like him?': Joy Taylor flames Jason Whitlock for derogatory 'big rack' & 'peanut butter skin' comments during Fox sexual harassment lawsuit

By Prasen
Published Aug 23, 2025 11:02 GMT
Joy Taylor flames Jason Whitlock for &quot;big rack&quot; &amp; &quot;peanut butter skin&quot; derogatory comments during Fox
Joy Taylor flames Jason Whitlock for derogatory 'big rack' & 'peanut butter skin' comments during Fox sexual harassment lawsuit

This week, television host Joy Taylor was the special guest on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast. On the podcast, she opened up about women's experiences in the media industry. The name Jason Whitlock came up during the conversation, and the former FS1 host responded.

“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock, I can’t believe he’s still with us,” Taylor said. “I don't think anything works harder than his cholesterol, if I'm being honest.”

When Taylor asked about Whitlock's exact comments about her earlier this year, Newton quoted the analyst and said:

"'Peanut butter skin and when I was working with her, we would always see her rack, and I wanted to stay away from her, because I knew what I would have done.' But we love Jason"
Taylor responded:

"Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not love Jason... I don't ever talk about him because I don't think about him, because I don't care."
Jason Whitlock - Joy Taylor controversy explained

Whitlock caused controversy earlier this year by referring to Taylor as having “big cans and that peanut butter skin."

"I got a lot of discipline but 25 years old with them big cans and that peanut butter skin, who has nothing to say at some point, I'm going to lose respect," the analyst said in January. "I'm like, 'well the only thing she's got to offer is them big cans and that peanut butter skin, and so if I got to put up with this I might as well enjoy them big cans,' and so, I said no."
youtube-cover
While his comments drew backlash, Whitlock pushed back by standing firm on his opinion.

"I don’t say this to be hypercritical of Joy Taylor. I don’t have harsh opinions of Joy Taylor,” Whitlock said. “I basically, for the most part, just kept my distance… because I knew myself. That big rack of hers that she showed off constantly and that peanut butter skin, I was like, 'Jay, keep your distance. That’s going to get you into trouble.'"
He stated that his intention was never malicious.

“I’m going to double down and stand on it (his comments about Taylor) because, in this moment, that type of raw commentary is necessary so that the point lands with everybody,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock's remarks came after the January lawsuit filed by Noushin Faraji, which named several Fox Sports employees, including Skip Bayless and Joy Taylor.

Prasen

