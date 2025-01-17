“Speaks to the toxicity”: Jason Whitlock makes feelings clear on Joy Taylor and Fox lawsuit

Jason Whitlock has been commenting on former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji's allegations against Joy Taylor, Skip Bayless and Charlie Dixon. Faraji claimed that she was forced to work in a “misogynistic” and “racist” environment where “executives and talent” could “physically and verbally abuse workers.”

Whitlock, who left FS1 in 2020, has had things to say about the situation. In Thursday's episode of The Fearless, he continued to dig into the allegations:

“She [Faraji] tries to point out that there’s a continuing pattern at Fox Sports, the things that Noushin is saying that Charlie Dixon and/or Skip Bayless or Joy Taylor were involved in is what’s expected in a Fox environment. … She insinuates that other high-profile people at Fox News have had the same problem.

“This lawsuit speaks to the toxicity and the negative ramifications of the patriarchy. Look at these women and how they were exploited!” (5:10 mark)

Jason Whitlock did not rule out the possibility that others with the same alleged experiences as Faraji could emerge. He added that they could join a “class action” against the defendants in the lawsuit filed by Faraji on Jan. 5.

To recall, Faraji accused Joy Taylor of “insulting her on a personal level.” The former hairstylist also alleged that the Speak host told her to “get over it” when she reported sexual harassment to him.

Additionally, Faraji claimed that Taylor had sexual relations with Emmanuel Acho and Charlie Dixon to further her career on the network. So far, Taylor, Bayless and Dixon have not responded or addressed the allegations.

Jason Whitlock recently questioned Joy Taylor’s qualifications to host a show

Jason Whitlock was a co-host and co-creator of Speak for Yourself, which began airing in June 2016. He left Fox Sports in 2020 after he claimed the network offered him a two-year extension “at the same pay.”

In 2022, the show was rebranded as Speak, featuring Joy Taylor as host, while Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce were the regular panelists. NFL great Michael Irvin also joins the group from time to time.

After the Noushin Faraji allegations came out, Whitlock had this to say about Taylor:

"Joy Taylor had done some radio work down in Miami, what does she have to offer? How does she get that job? How does she even get that opportunity? ... A 25-year-old with them big cans and that peanut butter skin who has nothing to say, at some point I'm going to lose respect."

Whitlock received a ton of flak for his comments, but he remained unapologetic. He has insisted that he just called it as he saw it and did not go overboard.

