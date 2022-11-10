Does Odell Beckham Jr. have a wife? Is former Rams star married to partner Lauren Wood?

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently recovering from injury as he plots his way back into the NFL. In the meantime, he's certainly enjoying some time with his partner Lauren Wood and his family.

2022 was a marquee year for Beckham Jr. and Wood. He won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams before Wood gave birth to their first child just four days later. They certainly seem a happy family, but they famously keep their relationship low-key.

Here's what we know about them.

Who is Lauren Wood?

Lauren Wood, also known as LoLo, is a Texas native. She rose to prominence on social media and on MTV from 2014 to 2016. She appeared on Wild ’n’ Out, an improv comedy show, during that period on the channel.

She is a model and fitness trainer and regularly posts videos on her Instagram account from the gym. Lately, travel and motherhood have taken up significant space in her timeline as well, which she shares with her nearly 1.8 million followers. She also uses the platform to promote brands such as Novex, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Hot Miami Styles.

She seems to be in a content relationship with the NFL star. They seem to have grown in the last three years of their relationship and their bond appears to have only gotten stronger over time.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. have any kids?

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood went public with their relationship in 2019 and have been going strong ever since.

Beyond holidaying and enjoying time together, Lauren Wood was there for Odell Beckham Jr. when he went down with a torn ACL and MCL in November 2020.

They went on a surprise vacation in January 2021 and then the rest of the year was taken up by the announcement that they were having a baby. Wood had her baby shower and gave birth to a healthy baby named Zydn. The youngling accompanied her parents to the ESPY Awards earlier this year.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



In addition Odell had a successful surgery on his injured knee.



OBJ tore his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl win over the Congrats goes to #Rams WR @obj and Lauren Wood - she gave birth to their baby Zydn.In addition Odell had a successful surgery on his injured knee.OBJ tore his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl win over the #Bengals Congrats goes to #Rams WR @obj and Lauren Wood - she gave birth to their baby Zydn.In addition Odell had a successful surgery on his injured knee. OBJ tore his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl win over the #Bengals https://t.co/HVWh11to4A

But among all the celebratory events, one event has been conspicuous by its absence. We have not heard of any nuptials that have been concluded between the couple or any plans for the future. At the moment, they remain just partners, and Lauren Wood is not his wife yet. But they certainly seem to be a happy family.

