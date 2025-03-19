“Doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers of old”: Former Bengals WR backs 4x NFL MVP to dominate NFC North with Vikings

As the NFL offseason rolls on, the status of Aaron Rodgers continues to be a major question mark for potential suitors. To this point of the offseason, Rodgers has reportedly expressed interest in three different teams: the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

All three teams need quarterback help. Rodgers appears to have the greatest interest in Minnesota, who lost Sam Darnold in free agency after a career year under Kevin O'Connell in 2024.

On a video of the Nightcap podcast released Tuesday night, former Cincinnati Bengals wideout and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Ochocinco discussed Rodgers' potential fit with the Vikings alongside Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

"Listen, going to the Vikings, you know why (Aaron Rodgers) wants to go there. You see what Sam Darnold was able to do?" Johnson said.

"Now, I'm just saying, if we can get a flash, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have to be Aaron Rodgers of old, not with that talent around him... If Sam Darnold could do what he did with Addison and Justin Jefferson, what do you think Aaron Rodgers could do?"

Sam Darnold had an outstanding solo season with the Vikings. He completed 66% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, all career-bests, to lead Minnesota to a 14-3 record, tied for the second-best record in the NFC.

As for Rodgers, he played in all 17 games for the New York Jets last season, completing 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Steelers DE sounds off on Aaron Rodgers

As of Tuesday evening, Rodgers has yet to make a decision regarding his future. The quarterback has three offers on the table from Pittsburgh, Minnesota and New York.

The four-time NFL MVP has been mulling offers since last week but reportedly prefers Minnesota to New York or Pittsburgh. Frustrated by the timetable for Rodgers' decision, Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward sounded off on the quarterback.

"I ain't doing that darkness retreat. I don't need any of that crap," Heyward said on the latest episode of his podcast, Not Just Football. "You either want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don't. It's simple. That's the pitch."

Rodgers is one of Pittsburgh's final remaining options at quarterback. They lost Justin Fields to the New York Jets. Last year's starter, Russell Wilson, is still unsigned, with some reports suggesting the Steelers don't want to bring him back.

