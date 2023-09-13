Dolphins legend Dan Marino sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers ahead of tedious Achilles rehab process

Dan Marino gave his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury from the perspective of a former legendary quarterback who had to suffer the same rupture in his playing career. The Miami Dolphins legend acknowledged that it will be devastating for the current New York Jets to process because of how hard he prepared to be ready for his new team.

Dan Marino said on 'Stacking the Box',

"First of all you know when it happens is frustrating. Him being a true pro, Aaron Rodgers went through a lot this offseason to get ready and play and be a part of the Jets and what they're doing and trying to win. And for him to get hurt on the first few plays. It's devastating."

However, the Dolphins great was equally certain that if Aaron Rogders wanted to return and play again, it is definitely possible. He put that down to his own experience and how good the Jets number 8 has been throughout his career. The Hall-of-Famer added,

"But you can come back and you can be very good at what you do. And I'm sure Aaron will, if he wants to, work very hard to come back and play again... you know, he's been a special player."

Dan Marino cautions Aaron Rodgers that Achilles rehab is tedious

Dan Marino also added that rehab is the key to returning from an Achilles injury. He cautioned Aaron Rodgers that it is an extremely slow process and takes up to a year, implying that patience will be key to this recovery. He said,

"Well, the the rehab is the biggest part - rehabbing the right way. It's very tedious when you rehab an Achilles because he's slow process. It usually takes almost a year to come back from that and it was like that for me too."

However, Dan Marino held out hope that the situation will be better for Aaron Rodgers. In his own case, even after returning, the tendon was slightly elongated and he had to wear a special boot. That is why, he said, he could not get on his toes that easily. He added,

"But it's the way they probably handle that now is probably differently and I'm sure Aaron will come back strong if he wants to play again."

We are quite certain that the Jets quarterback will like to play again. He will not want this to be his Jets legacy. However, whether he can capture his previous greatness, which was predicated on making all manner of throws, remains to be seen.