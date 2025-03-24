Donald Trump responds to Brittany Mahomes endorsing him for US President

Brittany Mahomes faced backlash last fall when her followers realized that she liked a post by the then Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Although Brittany didn't address the post, it was seen as an endorsement of him for President of the United States.

Ad

This weekend, President Trump spoke with Outkick's Clay Travis while on Air Force One. During the interview, he was asked about the support he received from Patrick Mahomes' wife. He told Clay Travis that he heard about the support and that he appreciated it.

"Brittany (Mahomes), I've seen so much of Brittany that just, you know, being so loyal and great. They're beautiful. So it's really nice." (TS 4:25)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never endorsed a Presidential candidate. He however, has used his platform to encourage fans to use their right to vote, no matter whom they side with.

Brittany Mahomes' mother-in-law Randi also mentioned by Donald Trump

During the interview with Clay Travis, Trump also mentioned Randi Mahomes as being one of his loyal supporters. He mentioned how he had the opportunity to meet Randi Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, a moment she previously documented on her Instagram Story.

Ad

He also expressed his admiration for both Randi and Brittany Mahomes and admired their steadfast support.

"I love those two women (Randi Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes). They're so great and so loyal. As you know, I met Patrick's mother at the game. Just before the game starts, she came over." (TS 4:25)

That wasn't the only revelation during the interview. Donald Trump also announced that the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only team to receive an invitation. He said the Kansas City Chiefs were also invited to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV win, an event that was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Ad

"I look forward to having the Eagles, and one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID," Trump told Travis.

It's unclear how the visit for the Kansas City Chiefs would pan out logistically as several members from that team are no longer on the roster. Neither the Philadelphia Eagles nor the Kansas City Chiefs have publicly addressed their invitations to the White House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.