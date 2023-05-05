Jackson Mahomes' recent arrest has given rise to countless debates all across social media. With Patrick Mahomes' brother being one of the most trolled people online, his recent legal troubles have only aggravated the entire process.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old was arrested over sexual battery counts.

While he bonded out of the jail some time later, people continue to call him out.

This includes Donald Trump's 'favorite author' Nick Adams. The author went off on Jackson's arrest, claiming that his TikTok content was suffecient enough for an arrest.

Nick Adams (Alpha Male) @NickAdamsinUSA Jackson Mahomes should have been arrested for his TikToks LONG ago. Jackson Mahomes should have been arrested for his TikToks LONG ago. https://t.co/bOgxaQr5ob

“Jackson Mahomes has been arrested for sexual battery. Alpha males have known for a long time that Jackson Mahomes is bad news. Quite frankly, his TikToks alone were sufficient for incarceration. I’m disappointed action wasn’t taken sooner to get this thug off the streets. No one respects women more than Nick Adams and Donald Trump," Adams started.

Adding to his clip, Adams reckoned that people with disgusting behaviour like Jackson are a stain on the society.

"Low-T beta males like Jackson Mahomes are a stain on our society. It is a true testament to Patrick Mahomes that he has risen to such incredible success in spite of his brother. He should cut all ties while he still can".

Towards the end, he suggested people raise their sons like Kyle Rittenhouse, and not someone like Jackson Mahomes.

Most people agreed with Adams, adding that he had summarized his thoughts well. Other users seemed to enjoy the content, refering to is as a 'banger' video.

Video of Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissing owner goes viral after arrest

Jackson's issues began in February. According to reports, the police were investigating the incident which involved 40-year-old Aspen Vaughn. According to the owner of the Overland Park restaurant, Jackson allegedly assaulter her, and the video of which was shared online.

The incident reportedly took place on February 25, and the video going viral shortly.

Vaughn revealed that the internet star grabbed her by the throat, causing her to call for help as he was 'big and massive'. Apparently his connection to the Kansas City Chiefs and their influence made her hesitant about speaking out.

Jackson was also questioned outside the Johnson County Detention Center.

As cameras surround Mahomes' brother, he continues avoiding all questions as he walks towards his car and gets in.

"Anything you want to say to the victims of these crimes?" one asks Jackson.

As of now, any member of the Mahomes family is yet to comment on the situation.

