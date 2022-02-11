Drake bets big money on Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI mere days away, people are beginning to place bets on the big game. The 2022 Super Bowl features two star-studded rosters in the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and others have drawn attention from superstar celebrities.

One of those superstars is none other than rap icon Drake.

Drake is one of the most active celebrities in North American major professional sports. While he's mostly known for his association with the NBA's Toronto Raptors (his hometown team), Drake is an avid NFL fan as well.

He proved this allegiance by placing over $1.25 million in bets for Super Bowl LVI. Drake bet on the Rams winning the game. He also bet on Beckham Jr. scoring a touchdown and receiving for over 62.5 yards.

Should Drake predict everything accurately, he will see the money he put into his wagers double. His earnings could amount to $2.88 million, should everything go his way.

Drake and Beckham Jr. go way back, sharing a lot of history. That would explain his Instagram caption:

"All bets are in on the family."

With their history in mind, it makes sense the rap superstar would place such a large wager on one of his good friends. Further, it shows Drake's confidence in Beckham Jr.'s ability to help lead his team to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Drake is relying on his good friend Beckham Jr. to win Super Bowl LVI bets

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. and Drake's friendship isn't a recent development. The two celebrities roomed together in 2016 while Drake was recording his album.

Last August, Drake allowed Beckham Jr. to appear in his music video. The two recreated one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, Beckham Jr's one-handed touchdown catch from the 2014 season.

Their friendship is likely responsible for Drake's large bets on Beckham Jr. and his team in Super Bowl LVI. It helps that Beckham Jr. is coming off arguably his best game since leaving the Giants back in 2019.

In the NFC Championship game against the 49ers, Beckham made nine catches for 113 yards. That marked the first 100 yard game of the 29-year-old's season.

Because of how much attention Cooper Kupp will receive from the Bengals defense, Beckham could have an easier time getting open.

However, the Rams chances will primarily come down to the performance of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It will be interesting to see how the young quarterback deals with the formidable duo of Von Miller and Aaron Donald.

