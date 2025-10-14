  • home icon
  Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael drops 5-word message hyping up her glittery denim outfit for Saints vs. Patriots Week 6 clash

Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael drops 5-word message hyping up her glittery denim outfit for Saints vs. Patriots Week 6 clash

By Prasen
Modified Oct 14, 2025 12:41 GMT
Patriots' QB Drake Maye and wife Ann steal the spotlight in game-day style after big win
Patriots’ QB Drake Maye and wife Ann steal the spotlight in game-day style after big win [IG/@annmichaelhmaye]

Drake Maye showed some flashes of Tom Brady as the Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints by 25-19 in their Week 6 game. Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, showed up to support her husband in style.

She wore a custom, glittery outfit to cheer for the Patriots quarterback, and later, Michael gave her Instagram followers a closer look at her outfit. In the caption, she dropped a 5-word reaction that read,

“Mrs Maye is looking too 🔥🔥🔥.”

Ann Michael's outfit featured a white sleeveless crop tank top with the number “10” printed in black on the front, matching her husband’s jersey. She paired it with high-waisted blue jeans covered in shiny pearl or rhinestone designs. She also carried a small black handbag with gold details and accessorised the look with a gold bracelet and a delicate necklace.

Drake Maye&#039;s wife Ann Michael drops 5-word message hyping up her glittery denim outfit for Saints vs. Patriots Week 6 clash [IG/@]annmichaelhmaye]
Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael drops 5-word message hyping up her glittery denim outfit for Saints vs. Patriots Week 6 clash [IG/@]annmichaelhmaye]

The second-year QB from North Carolina completed 18 of 26 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns while adding 28 rushing yards.

Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael steals spotlight in chic game-day outfit

Maye's wife is a constant presence at Patriots' games this season. After their 42-13 Week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers, Ann Michael posted a carousel of game-day photos.

“A happy game day!!!!❤️❤️❤️” Ann wrote in the IG caption.

In one of the pictures, the couple posed together at the stadium, flaunting their cordial look. Ann Michael kept it casual with a white strapless corset top and high-waisted, wide-leg light blue jeans. White sneakers, a beige Patriots cap. She completed the look with a small black crossbody bag.

Maye and Ann Michael started dating at 12 years old. Both attended the University of North Carolina, where Maye starred as the Tar Heels’ quarterback. He proposed to Ann Micheal in January, and the couple celebrated their wedding in June at his grandfather’s golf and country club in Linville, NC.

