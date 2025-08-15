  • home icon
  • Drake Maye’s wife Ann packs her day with Patriots-Vikings joint practice and Twins MLB game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Aug 15, 2025 17:02 GMT
Ann Michael attends Drake Maye
Ann Michael attends Drake Maye's training camp and MLB game on the same day (Source: Instagram @annmichaelhmaye)

Quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots held joint practices this week with the Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will face off on Saturday afternoon at Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Maye's wife, Ann, made the trip to Minnesota to support her husband as he prepares for his second NFL season. Ann Maye shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday of the joint practice at the Minnesota Vikings training facility.

Ann Michael Maye shared a photo from the joint practice between the Patriots and Vikings. (Photo via Ann Maye&#039;s Instagram Story)
Ann's Minnesota adventure for the day wasn't over, as she then went to Target Field. In another post on her Instagram Story, she shared a photo from the American League Central matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers. The Minnesota Twins lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers.

Ann then headed to Target Field for the Twins game. (Photo via Ann Michael Maye&#039;s Instagram Story)
The New England Patriots will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason matchup on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00PM EST.

Drake Maye and wife Ann spent honeymoon in St. Lucia

Drake Maye married his longtime love, Ann Michael, on Saturday, June 21, 20025 surrounded by their friends and family. The couple then jetted off to St. Lucia, where they spent their honeymoon.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Ann Michael Maye shared snapshots from their tropical honeymoon on the island. The couple can be seen taking in the sights and sounds of the tropical oasis and enjoying their new life as newlyweds.

"Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband😆💛🍯🌙"-Ann Maye wrote in the caption
Ann Michael and Drake Maye were middle school sweethearts after they began dating when they were just 12-years-old. Their relationship continued through high school and then both attended the University of North Carolina. It was there that Maye made a name for himself as one of the top NFL Draft prospects.

Maye proposed to his now-wife in a sunset beach proposal in January 2025 after his rookie season with the New England Patriots.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

