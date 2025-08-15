Drake Maye’s wife Ann packs her day with Patriots-Vikings joint practice and Twins MLB game

Quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots held joint practices this week with the Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will face off on Saturday afternoon at Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Maye's wife, Ann, made the trip to Minnesota to support her husband as he prepares for his second NFL season. Ann Maye shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday of the joint practice at the Minnesota Vikings training facility.Ann Michael Maye shared a photo from the joint practice between the Patriots and Vikings. (Photo via Ann Maye's Instagram Story)Ann's Minnesota adventure for the day wasn't over, as she then went to Target Field. In another post on her Instagram Story, she shared a photo from the American League Central matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers. The Minnesota Twins lost 4-3 to the Detroit Tigers.Ann then headed to Target Field for the Twins game. (Photo via Ann Michael Maye's Instagram Story)The New England Patriots will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason matchup on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00PM EST.Drake Maye and wife Ann spent honeymoon in St. LuciaDrake Maye married his longtime love, Ann Michael, on Saturday, June 21, 20025 surrounded by their friends and family. The couple then jetted off to St. Lucia, where they spent their honeymoon.In a sweet post on Instagram, Ann Michael Maye shared snapshots from their tropical honeymoon on the island. The couple can be seen taking in the sights and sounds of the tropical oasis and enjoying their new life as newlyweds.&quot;Spent the week in St Lucia with my husband😆💛🍯🌙&quot;-Ann Maye wrote in the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnn Michael and Drake Maye were middle school sweethearts after they began dating when they were just 12-years-old. Their relationship continued through high school and then both attended the University of North Carolina. It was there that Maye made a name for himself as one of the top NFL Draft prospects.Maye proposed to his now-wife in a sunset beach proposal in January 2025 after his rookie season with the New England Patriots.