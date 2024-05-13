Drew Bledsoe shares when Tom Brady got furious after skiing incident with Gisele Bundchen

Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady have always had a mutual respect for each other despite the latter taking over the starting job from the former in 2001. However, there was a time when Brady wasn't happy with his former teammate while the two were each taking a ski vacation.

On Monday morning, Bledsoe appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" and revealed an untold story about him and Brady. The former NFL quarterback recalled a time that he was skiing in Montana and when he looked down the mountain, he saw Brady dressed in all Under Armour clothing skiing down below.

"A number of years ago we're skiing in Montana and happened to bump into Tom up on the slopes... But I was sitting up in the middle of the mountain, on this phone call and I ski down and I'm getting down to the bottom. There's nobody else left on the mountain I can see Tom because I could tell which one he was because he's wearing this terrible Under Armour outfit."-Bledsoe said

He then went on to say that he planned on quickly skiing down the hill and spraying Tom Brady with snow. His idea didn't go according to plan and he ended up covering Gisele Bundchen in snow instead. Bledsoe told Kay Adams on the show that he had never met Bundchen before but that she took the incident a lot better than Brady.

"And there's somebody that's with him that's obviously female, so I know that's Giselle, but I'd never met her. And so I came in hot and I was gonna come in and spray Tom. Well, of course I come in to spray him, I miss and I just covered Gisele and so Tom looks at me like he's like "it's go time, you don't mess with my wife." And as Tom looked at me, I was like "It's Drew, it's Drew, sorry Gisele, nice to meet you" and she leans over and she gives me this great big hug."

Bledsoe said that Tom Brady was quite irate that he just sprayed his wife with snow. Gisele Bundchen took it all in stride and proceeded to give Drew Bledsoe a hug.

Tom Brady sent Mother's Day message to Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended their 13-year marriage in October 2022. However, the two are still connected as they continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Tom Brady sent out a heartfelt message to his own mother as well as to Bundchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan whom he shares a son, Jack.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared photos of his three children alongside their mothers as well as a photo of him and his mother.

"Happy Mother's Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love."

His Mother's Day message to his mother, sisters, and former partners spread his appreciation for all they do.