"Drew Brees is Kirk Cousins with a Superbowl" - Vikings fan ruffles feathers on Twitter with hot take

Kirk Cousins is the type of quarterback people either love or hate and there doesn’t seem to be any in between. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was originally drafted back in 2012 by Washington and joined the Vikings in 2018.
In the nine years of his career, he’s had six 4,000-yard seasons, but he’s only made the postseason three times.
Cousins has put up good numbers throughout his career, but it takes more than a top quarterback to win championships. A recent tweet from a Vikings fan started a debate on what Cousins brings to the team.
The reaction from fans seemed to be split.
But this fan isn't taking the stats into account.
This guy has done his research and the stats line up pretty closely.
While this is true, Drew Brees had 19 seasons to accomplish all this. Cousins is on track to match him, moving into his 10th season, and the Vikings are hopeful for a Super Bowl appearance with new pieces and a new head coach.
Kirk Cousins has never had Sean Payton as his head coach.
Cousins has not reached Drew Brees-level quarterback play. At least not yet. His first decade of NFL play is close to Brees, when it comes to the stats. If the Vikings can come up with a better offensive line and defense to go along with their solid passing and running attack, they could easily be a contender out of the NFC.
Kirk Cousins leads high-powered offense, but Vikings' low-ranking defense holding them out of playoffs
With a ton of big NFC names jumping ship in favor of AFC teams this off-season, and one of them being Davante Adams, this could be the year the Vikings make a jump to the top of the NFC North.
This, in turn, could lead to a playoff run. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have something to say about a Super Bowl appearance.
Cousins has many years ahead of him before he can be compared with Brees, as far as career accomplishments go. And while he has no Super Bowl win, some quarterbacks can have record-setting careers, retire with no rings, and still be considered one of the greatest of all time. Just ask Dan Marino.
