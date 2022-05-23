"Drew Brees is Kirk Cousins with a Superbowl" - Vikings fan ruffles feathers on Twitter with hot take

Kirk Cousins is the type of quarterback people either love or hate and there doesn’t seem to be any in between. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was originally drafted back in 2012 by Washington and joined the Vikings in 2018.

In the nine years of his career, he’s had six 4,000-yard seasons, but he’s only made the postseason three times.

Cousins has put up good numbers throughout his career, but it takes more than a top quarterback to win championships. A recent tweet from a Vikings fan started a debate on what Cousins brings to the team.

Sean Kenner @SK_TPC Drew Brees is Kirk Cousins with a superbowl Drew Brees is Kirk Cousins with a superbowl

The reaction from fans seemed to be split.

Jackson Kruger @JacksonRKruger

& one of the most popular & respected players in the entire NFL over the past 1/4 Century



Kirk Cousins is none of that

Will be none of that

& Im a lifelong Vikings fan @SK_TPC Drew Brees is a record breaking, future Hall of Famer & a Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient& one of the most popular & respected players in the entire NFL over the past 1/4 CenturyKirk Cousins is none of thatWill be none of that& Im a lifelong Vikings fan @SK_TPC Drew Brees is a record breaking, future Hall of Famer & a Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient & one of the most popular & respected players in the entire NFL over the past 1/4 CenturyKirk Cousins is none of thatWill be none of that& Im a lifelong Vikings fan

But this fan isn't taking the stats into account.

Joe R @DFWB2012 @WISportsW1



Brees through 2009 (122 starts): 30,646 yds, 202 TDs, 110 INTs, 4.9 TD%, 2.6 INT%, 7.7 Y/A. @SK_TPC So regarding stats, Cousins has started 120 games. Total stats: 32,953 yds, 223 TDs, 91 INTs, 5.5 TD%, 2.2 INT%, 7.7 Y/ABrees through 2009 (122 starts): 30,646 yds, 202 TDs, 110 INTs, 4.9 TD%, 2.6 INT%, 7.7 Y/A. @WISportsW1 @SK_TPC So regarding stats, Cousins has started 120 games. Total stats: 32,953 yds, 223 TDs, 91 INTs, 5.5 TD%, 2.2 INT%, 7.7 Y/A Brees through 2009 (122 starts): 30,646 yds, 202 TDs, 110 INTs, 4.9 TD%, 2.6 INT%, 7.7 Y/A.

This guy has done his research and the stats line up pretty closely.

Dan @vikes19633 @SK_TPC That’s a silly comment drew Bree’s set all kinds of passing records won a super bowl , playoff games and could have won at least one more if not for miracle in minnisota and atrocious non call in ram game Bree’s is a gamer a winner and clutch ! Cousins is none of those @SK_TPC That’s a silly comment drew Bree’s set all kinds of passing records won a super bowl , playoff games and could have won at least one more if not for miracle in minnisota and atrocious non call in ram game Bree’s is a gamer a winner and clutch ! Cousins is none of those

While this is true, Drew Brees had 19 seasons to accomplish all this. Cousins is on track to match him, moving into his 10th season, and the Vikings are hopeful for a Super Bowl appearance with new pieces and a new head coach.

sKincann0n @sKincann0n @SK_TPC This is underrated. Ppl that don't agree don't understand play calling. 99% of Brees' pass yards are Kamara's yac after a -3 yard catch. @SK_TPC This is underrated. Ppl that don't agree don't understand play calling. 99% of Brees' pass yards are Kamara's yac after a -3 yard catch.

David Upton @DavidUp18376281 @SK_TPC Not true. Never seen brees spike the ball on 4th down to stop the clock or line up under the guard to snap the ball. Also Brees has many nfl records. U can’t put the two in the same sentence unless ur saying “I saw Drew Brees & Kirk Cousins at a fundraiser”🤷🏻‍♂️ @SK_TPC Not true. Never seen brees spike the ball on 4th down to stop the clock or line up under the guard to snap the ball. Also Brees has many nfl records. U can’t put the two in the same sentence unless ur saying “I saw Drew Brees & Kirk Cousins at a fundraiser”🤷🏻‍♂️😂

Kirk Cousins has never had Sean Payton as his head coach.

Cousins has not reached Drew Brees-level quarterback play. At least not yet. His first decade of NFL play is close to Brees, when it comes to the stats. If the Vikings can come up with a better offensive line and defense to go along with their solid passing and running attack, they could easily be a contender out of the NFC.

Kirk Cousins leads high-powered offense, but Vikings' low-ranking defense holding them out of playoffs

With a ton of big NFC names jumping ship in favor of AFC teams this off-season, and one of them being Davante Adams, this could be the year the Vikings make a jump to the top of the NFC North.

This, in turn, could lead to a playoff run. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have something to say about a Super Bowl appearance.

Cousins has many years ahead of him before he can be compared with Brees, as far as career accomplishments go. And while he has no Super Bowl win, some quarterbacks can have record-setting careers, retire with no rings, and still be considered one of the greatest of all time. Just ask Dan Marino.

LIVE POLL Q. Have the Vikings made the right moves to get to the playoffs? Most definitely! No way! 1 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat