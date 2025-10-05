“Dude coming straighr from baking class”: NFL fans roast Jalen Hurts’ pregame outfit for Eagles vs. Broncos Week 5 clash

Jalen Hurts turned heads on Sunday for reasons unrelated to football as he arrived at Lincoln Financial Field before Philadelphia’s Week 5 game against Denver. The Eagles quarterback wore a coordinated brown outfit that lit up social media.

Hurts wore a brown zip-up jacket paired with matching loose pants and a similarly colored cap. He carried a black duffel bag in one hand, and a red cup in the other. On his feet were the Light Orewood Brown Jordan Trunners, a new release from the brand this week, retailing for $115.

Fans reacted to the look on X.

"Dude coming straight from Baking class??" one fan wrote.

"This is like in school when you’d go from home ec to gym and you were running late because your soufle took forever," another fan wrote.

"Looking like Chef Boyardee!" a fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

"Such a stupid looking hate," one fan commented.

"Looks like he’s making ravioli," another fan tweeted..

"Showing up with the double red solo cup," a fan said.

Eagles dominate while offensive questions linger around Jalen Hurts

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia continued its unbeaten run to start the year, entering Week 5 as one of two remaining perfect teams alongside Buffalo. The Eagles haven't lost a game that Jalen Hurts has started and finished in the past calendar year, keeping them firmly in Super Bowl conversation.

Even with the wins, the passing attack has drawn scrutiny. Philadelphia has thrown only five touchdown passes through four games, tied near the bottom of the league. Its air yards sit at 609, the lowest total in the NFL, despite a receiving corps featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson.

Brown and Smith have voiced frustration over their red zone involvement, reflecting a broader concern about how the offense is structured.

Coaches and executives around the league have noted that the Eagles' approach leans heavily on the run and short-yardage plays. This leaves fewer opportunities for splashy throws. The team has also led the league in negative rushing plays through four weeks. Hurts has averaged 4.4 yards per carry, and as a team, Philadelphia averages 3.5, good for only 16th in total rushing yards.

