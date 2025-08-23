  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dude is such a diva”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons reportedly naps on sidelines during Cowboys preseason game amid contract drama

“Dude is such a diva”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons reportedly naps on sidelines during Cowboys preseason game amid contract drama

By Nishant
Modified Aug 23, 2025 15:31 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The tension between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues to escalate after the linebacker’s latest antics during Friday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Parsons, who requested a trade earlier this month following failed contract negotiations, has been at the center of controversy throughout training camp.

Ad

On Friday, Parsons' in-game behavior drew criticism. On Saturday, Yahoo Sports shared a picture of him lying on a training table during the game, with the caption suggesting he was asleep.

"Micah Parsons was seen sleeping during the Cowboys' final preseason game 😬," read the post's caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Most fans were disappointed with his behaviour and thought it was unprofessional and disrespectful.

"Dude is such a diva. Grown men setting bad examples," a user wrote.
Ad
"Do all the antics you want. You signed that contract. Jerry not letting you go," a fan commented.
Ad
"That’s just disrespectful to his teammates. I’m on his side, but don’t like this," another user said.
Ad
"Both sides are being so damn immature and petty just get this deal done," another fan commented.
Ad

However, some fan comments were lighthearted and good-humoured.

"I mean, I can’t blame him. The organization will chew you up and spit you out the moment they get a chance, so my boy just trying to grab his bag. 💰" a fan wrote.
Ad
"I sleep during cowboys games too," another user said.
Ad

Earlier this week, during an interview with NFL legend Michael Irvin, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones accused Parsons’ agent of stalling talks despite Dallas' concession on several contract terms.

Micah Parsons appreciates reporter for clarifying about the viral photo

Mike Leslie, a sports anchor at WFAA, shared the first pictures of Micah Parsons lying down on the training table during the Friday game with the caption:

Ad
"Parsons doesn't look like he's particularly enjoying himself tonight."

He later quickly clarified in another tweet that he had lain down briefly.

"In the interest of clarity (and fairness) -- Parsons was not laying on the training table all night," he tweeted. "In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening."

Micah Parsons responded directly by quoting the reporter and appreciated the correction.

Ad
“The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild -- and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it," he wrote. "I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

The Cowboys, Parsons and fans await the standoff to be resolved as the regular season will begin soon.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications