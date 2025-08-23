“Dude is such a diva”: NFL fans react as Micah Parsons reportedly naps on sidelines during Cowboys preseason game amid contract drama

The tension between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys continues to escalate after the linebacker’s latest antics during Friday’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Parsons, who requested a trade earlier this month following failed contract negotiations, has been at the center of controversy throughout training camp.On Friday, Parsons' in-game behavior drew criticism. On Saturday, Yahoo Sports shared a picture of him lying on a training table during the game, with the caption suggesting he was asleep.&quot;Micah Parsons was seen sleeping during the Cowboys' final preseason game 😬,&quot; read the post's caption.Most fans were disappointed with his behaviour and thought it was unprofessional and disrespectful.&quot;Dude is such a diva. Grown men setting bad examples,&quot; a user wrote.BKM @realBKM10LINK@YahooSports Dude is such a diva. Grown men setting bad examples.&quot;Do all the antics you want. You signed that contract. Jerry not letting you go,&quot; a fan commented.Frieza’s Burner @King_Cold_SonLINK@YahooSports Do all the antics you want. You signed that contract. Jerry not letting you go.&quot;That’s just disrespectful to his teammates. I’m on his side, but don’t like this,&quot; another user said.Craig Williams @GA_SKOLLINK@YahooSports That’s just disrespectful to his teammates. I’m on his side, but don’t like this.&quot;Both sides are being so damn immature and petty just get this deal done,&quot; another fan commented.Erick @EKlambaraLINK@YahooSports Both sides are being so damn immature and petty just get this deal doneHowever, some fan comments were lighthearted and good-humoured.&quot;I mean, I can’t blame him. The organization will chew you up and spit you out the moment they get a chance, so my boy just trying to grab his bag. 💰&quot; a fan wrote.TenebrousVex @TheTenebrousVexLINK@YahooSports I mean, I can’t blame him. The organization will chew you up and spit you out the moment they get a chance, so my boy just trying to grab his bag. 💰&quot;I sleep during cowboys games too,&quot; another user said.Dennis Thee Menace @Mr_Menace87LINK@YahooSports I sleep during cowboys games tooEarlier this week, during an interview with NFL legend Michael Irvin, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones accused Parsons’ agent of stalling talks despite Dallas' concession on several contract terms.Micah Parsons appreciates reporter for clarifying about the viral photoMike Leslie, a sports anchor at WFAA, shared the first pictures of Micah Parsons lying down on the training table during the Friday game with the caption:&quot;Parsons doesn't look like he's particularly enjoying himself tonight.&quot;He later quickly clarified in another tweet that he had lain down briefly.&quot;In the interest of clarity (and fairness) -- Parsons was not laying on the training table all night,&quot; he tweeted. &quot;In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening.&quot;Micah Parsons responded directly by quoting the reporter and appreciated the correction.“The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild -- and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it,&quot; he wrote. &quot;I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”The Cowboys, Parsons and fans await the standoff to be resolved as the regular season will begin soon.