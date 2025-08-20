“Dude is hot garbage”: NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson’s agent hints Colts QB’s departure from Indianapolis

After two seasons, Anthony Richardson will no longer be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. On Monday, the team named Daniel Jones as the QB1 for the upcoming season. The veteran joined the team on a one-year deal worth $14 million in March.Following the decision, Anthony Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, expressed his displeasure with his client not being named the starting quarterback. According to a tweet by ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, there is now an air of uncertainty regarding the quarterback's future in Indianapolis.&quot;With Anthony Richardson's future in flux following the decision to name Daniel Jones the Colts stating quarterback, Richardson's agent reacted with disappointment in the move and said he's unsure of his clien't future with the club,&quot; Schefter tweeted.Fans on social media reacted to Richardson's potential departure from the team.C.Neal @Shadeaux1200LINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen I think everyone is unsure of his future in the NFL. Dude is hot garbage 🗑Michael Rodnick @MJRodnickLINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen Your client hasn’t done anything to prove he should be QB1.Mark Ronsini @Domer2073LINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen Well, he's not getting a $200M contract but he's a young guy with some talent.Homer @HomermetaxLINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen If I was Richardson I would want out for sureHoss 🥷 @HOSS_ibcLINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen Bro is hot garbage on a summer day.CB @CB838383LINK@AdamSchefter @HolderStephen I havnt been this letdown by the colts since Andrew Luck left.After being drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson was immediately named as the team's starter. However, his rookie campaign was cut short following a season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a Grade 3 acromioclavicular (AC) joint sprain in Week 5. The quarterback returned last season as a backup to Joe Flacco.However, after Flacco's lackluster performance on the field, Richardson was once again named as the team's starter for the remainder of the campaign. He could only muster an 8-9 record, finishing second in the AFC South while failing to qualify for the playoffs.Despite losing the QB1 job, Anthony Richardson had a candid response to the situation.&quot;You know, they made a decision,&quot; Richardson said. &quot;And that's the decision we got to live with. No hard feelings, nothing personal. I just got to keep going, you know. I just can't let me not being the starter stop me from growing to be the person and player I'm supposed to be. I just gotta stay focused and keep grinding.&quot;NFL analyst shares his thoughts on Daniel Jones being named Colts' QB1 over Anthony RichardsonNot everyone agrees with Shane Steichen's decision to name Jones as the team's QB1. NFL analyst Michael F. Florio shared his unfiltered take on the situation.In a tweet he shared on X, Florio questioned the decision by talking about Jones's lackluster performance over the past few seasons.&quot;Yeah, Anthony Richardson may be 23 years old, two years removed from being the 4th overall pick with more pass attemps in college than the NFL. But when you have a 28 year old on his third team with this resume, you have to start him!&quot;Daniel Jones' career took a nosedive after failing to live up to his hype in the past few years with the Giants. In the end, they mutually parted ways midway through last season. He initially joined the Vikings in November 2024 before a short-term deal with the Colts.