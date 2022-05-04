"Simba needed a halo" - Dwayne Haskins' wife posts heartfelt eulogy for former Steelers QB

The NFL community is still coming to grips with Dwayne Haskins' passing. The former Ohio State quarterback tragically lost his life after trying to cross a Florida freeway and was hit by a truck.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, the former Steelers quarterback's wife, has posted a heartfelt eulogy as she remembers her husband. In an Instagram post, Kalabrya posted on what would have been her husband's 25th birthday. The post was accompanied by Kalabrya and her husband kissing on their wedding day.

Here's what she said:

"King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane. Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign. Your light was so bright, words can't begin to explain how proud I am of the man you became."

The passing of the former Washington and Pittsburgh quarterback is still very much felt. It is yet another reminder that life is too short and that every moment should be cherished.

Haskins was seen the day before the incident with fellow Steeler Najee Harris as the two were in Florida as part of their preseason preparations.

Haskins never got going in the NFL

Out of the 16 games that the former Steelers quarterback suited up for, he started 13 of them. Unfortunately, he only won three of them. In total, the former Washington quarterback threw for 12 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 2,804 passing yards.

For the most part, Haskins was a backup in both Washington and Pittsburgh. He never got a prolonged run as any team's starting quarterback, and even more so in Pittsburgh with Ben Roethlisberger still playing.

His appearances were fleeting and given that he was a first-round selection (Pick 15) by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft, many thought he had not reached his potential.

In college, he was a star. In 2018, he started for Ohio State and finished his last season there with a 13-1 record, 50 touchdowns, eight interceptions and 4,831 passing yards.

That led to him declaring for the draft and that's where Washington picked him up. He was settling in well in the city of Pittsburgh, where he participated in a lot of community work. This year he was thought to be competing for the starting job with Mitch Trubisky.

The entire NFL world is thinking of his family and friends at this difficult time.

