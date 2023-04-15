“Nowhere near huge numbers” – Dwayne Johnson gets XFL reality check after H2H vs USFL

The XFL has seen its viewership numbers made public by ESPN. While some interesting new rules and tweaks have seen the league get to a million viewers, it's still a long way to go to the major leagues.

People from the XFL, though, are well aware of that. Co-owner Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson chimed in after ESPN's tweet. He highlighted that while they're far from where they want to be, it's a good start for the league considering its numbers are all from the cable networks.

He also said that the league was building step-by-step and, perhaps more importantly, Sunday's game between the DC Defenders and the Arlington Renegades is sold out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nowhere near huge numbers, but nice cable ratings nonetheless. Building a league step by step. Little by little. Our heads down and we're all working hard. This weekend's @XFLDefenders game at @AudiField stadium is SOLD OUT... Let's ball out."

When did Dwayne Johnson purchase the XFL? How much did he pay for it?

Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades

Dwayne Johnson joined a team effort alongside RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia to buy the XFL from Vince McMahon for $15 million in August 2020. This was three months after the league declared bankruptcy.

Vince McMahon, who is also the owner of WWE, started the new league in 2001 alongside WWF and NBC, but the league's poor ratings made it last just one season.

Its return in 2020 created hype around the country, especially due to innovations and rules that even caught the attention of the NFL. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down after just five weeks.

With 'The Rock' buying the league from Vince McMahon, plans to return spring football were put in place and the league was back right after Super Bowl LVII.

Which former NFL players have been playing in the XFL?

St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas

Some quarterbacks who spent time in the National Football League have had a good career in the spring league. This includes Kyle Sloter, Ben DiNucci, and Case Cookus, who are some of the league's biggest stars.

Recently, owner Dwayne Johnson was very excited to see former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans running back Philip Lindsay join the league by signing with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Lindsay was part of the Pro Bowl roster following his excellent season with the Broncos, but he was never able to repeat his excellent numbers.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes