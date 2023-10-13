Eagles fans might have seen Jalen Hurts defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl. But there is one thing that they do better than anyone else in the NFL.

Their 'brotherly shove' move has become a staple of their play, especially on short conversions. It involves the quarterback taking the snap and then the entire offense pushing through to gain the yardage as one would with a rugby union scrum.

It has been widely successful and few people have found a way to stop it for the last two seasons. And when something works well, other teams try to replicate it in the copycat NFL.

That includes Andy Reid, who has achieved so much in the league already including two rings with the Kansas City Chiefs. But even he seems to be looking at his old team and trying to copy the 'tush push'.

But just because he is one of the best coaches in the league, he put another layer on it. Instead of using his quarterback, on a fourth-and-short in the redzone, he brought his field goal unit on. As Patrick Mahomes went off the field, everyone was expecting a three-point attempt.

Instead, they attempted to shove their way through to pick up a first down that would have given them a first-and-goal situation. But they could not do what Jalen Hurts does with the Philadelphia Eagles and ended up turning the ball over on downs.

Philadelphia fans certainly felt the schadenfreude at that moment.

Eagles fans could not help but gloat at the failure of the play. They clowned the Chiefs by saying that everyone was initially against the scheme but are now cppying it and failing. Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Andy Reid booed for taking off Patrick Mahomes

As Andy Reid removed Patrick Mahomes to bring on the field goal unit on fourth-and-short in the redzone and the Chiefs fans were not happy with it. With Travis Kelce available, and Taylor Swift in attendance, it seemed that the Kansas City faithful wanted their offense to go for it.

Ironically enough, talking about the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, Reid has faced this same situation against the Carolina Panthers when he was head coach in Philadelphia.

While he was looking to copy Jalen Hurts' experience with the Eagles, Andy Reid instead ended up copying his own experience there from a decade back by removing Patrick Mahomes.