Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the growing trade buzz around veteran tight end Dallas Goedert on Monday, providing little clarity and perhaps even more intrigue around the starter’s future with the team.

Speaking at the NFL Annual League Meeting, Roseman resisted speculation but didn’t rule out the possibility of a deal.

“There’s no update,” Roseman said when asked directly about potential trades involving Goedert, via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. ... The opportunities that we got into free agency with Harrison Bryant and [Kylen] Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I know certainly that Dallas is a unique player. So really, that’s kind of where we’re standing.”

The Eagles made quiet but calculated moves in free agency, adding former Browns tight end Harrison Bryant and ex-Colts pass catcher Kylen Granson to the depth chart. While neither addition carries the star power of Goedert, both are known for their reliability and scheme versatility.

Is a Dallas Goedert trade brewing before the NFL Draft?

Dallas Goedert’s name has been floated in trade speculation in recent weeks, particularly with the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching. The 30-year-old tight end carries a cap hit north of $14 million this season. That financial figure, combined with his age and injury history, has led some analysts to suggest the Eagles could be exploring a move.

Roseman, known for his aggressive and strategic approach to roster construction, didn’t confirm any trade talks, but his neutral tone did raise a few eyebrows. While his praise for Goedert was genuine, the lack of a definitive stance or denial could be telling.

Goedert has been a fixture in Philadelphia’s offense since taking over as TE1 following Zach Ertz’s departure in 2021. Last season, he finished with 58 catches for 592 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, solid numbers despite missing time due to a fractured forearm.

The Eagles, fresh off their 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, appear to be fine-tuning the roster around quarterback Jalen Hurts. With Kevin Patullo serving as the new offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore’s departure to become the New Orleans Saints head coach, the approach on offense may evolve.

Goedert remains on the roster for now, but with Roseman keeping his cards close, it wouldn’t be a surprise if things change by draft night.

