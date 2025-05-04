Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets 100% real for drafting Kyle McCord despite having Jalen Hurts as QB1

Ex-Syracuse star Kyle McCord saw himself going to the Super Bowl LIX champs Philadelphia Eagles. Despite having a 26-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts, the Eagles drafted a quarterback in the sixth round with the 181st overall pick.

Last Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman, on the Rich Eisen show. was asked why they went for Kyle McCord, Roseman heaped praise on the quarterback's "processing" skills on the field and how McCord is another great addition to their young quarterback room.

"Processing," Roseman said. "Really quick processor. The ball's coming out really quickly with anticipation and accuracy. ... It's unbelievable. He's throwing the ball all over the field. We know him really well. ... Obviously, we have the Super Bowl MVP (Jalen Hurts) as our starting quarterback. We feel extremely fortunate to have him.

"We have a young quarterback room behind him. ... The quarterback position is extremely important as well. Getting young guys in here that develop into the players that we think they can be." (TS- 0:05 onwards)

Kyle McCord began his collegiate career with Ohio State in 2021. After three seasons, he joined the Syracuse Orange last year for his final year of eligibility. McCord helped them to a 10-3 campaign, passing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Rich Eisen questioned Howie Roseman whether Shedeur Sanders was an option when he fell to the fifth round. The Eagles GM provided a cryptic response:

"They are a lot of players that get taken before you pick in the draft. A lot of good players and when you get to your pick, you're going off the board that you have." (TS-1:50 onwards)

Kyle McCord is hopeful of learning from Jalen Hurts

During the Eagles' rookie minicamp press conference, Kyle McCord talked about his interaction with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to him, the Super Bowl LIX MVP immediately reached out to him after the draft

"He (Jalen Hurts) texted me right after the draft," Kyle McCord said. "And then I met him yesterday for the first time in person."

McCord also said that he's looking forward to further develop his game under someone like Hurts as he joins a quarterback room that also includes Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

It will be interesting to see if the ex-Syracuse star gets some playing time on the field during his debut campaign this upcoming season.

