Eagles great LeSean McCoy delivers clear verdict on Jalen Hurts' spot in NFL's top 5 QBs

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has firmly placed Super Bowl champion quarterback Jalen Hurts among the NFL's elite signal-callers. He ranked Hurts fourth overall in the league during a recent appearance.

McCoy, known as "Shady" during his playing days, established himself as one of Philadelphia's most productive offensive weapons. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro spent his first six NFL seasons with the Eagles. He rushed for over 6,700 yards before continuing his career with Buffalo, Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

McCoy spoke of Hurts during Thursday's episode of "The Facility." He was addressing questions about the Eagles quarterback's standing among NFL passers following his Super Bowl victory last season.

"No, he's top four in the league," McCoy said. "He's only been starting for what, four years or so, and he's been to playoffs all four years. He's only been in league for starting in the league for four years. He's been to the Super Bowl twice."

"He's only been starting to leave for four years. He's won a Super Bowl in them four years. And the last three years is only one quarterback have more wins to him. Know his name is Patrick Mahomes. In the last three years only one quarterback had more touchdowns him, You know that is Josh Allen. So you talk about being a top guy, the question is not who's more talented, it's that is the question, Are you top five quarterback? And everything he does is win."

This high praise comes after Hurts' breakthrough performance in Super Bowl LIX. He passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Eagles over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles envision Jalen Hurts as the future, even though they drafted a QB in the 2025 NFL draft

The numbers back up McCoy's assessment. Since taking over as Philadelphia's full-time starter, Jalen Hurts has led the team to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances. His win total over the past three seasons trails only Patrick Mahomes, while his touchdown production is second only to Buffalo's Josh Allen during that span.

Eagles legend Randall Cunningham recently sent Jalen Hurts a powerful message after the Super Bowl victory. According to The Athletic, Cunningham texted Hurts: "What I didn't fulfill, I'm fulfilling through you."

The Eagles organization demonstrated its faith in Jalen Hurts through words and actions. While the team recently picked quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, general manager Howie Roseman has made it clear that Hurts remains the undisputed starter. The development of backups like Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now McCord serves as insurance rather than competition for the Super Bowl MVP.

