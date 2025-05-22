Eagles insider takes aim at 'mega losers' Packers after failed attempt at banning tush push

The Philadelphia Eagles’ controversial “tush push” play isn’t going anywhere, and neither are the shots being fired in its defense. At the NFL’s Spring League Meeting this week, the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the quarterback sneak-style play fell short of the required votes.

The measure needed approval from 24 of the league’s 32 owners but received only 22, allowing the play to remain legal for the 2025 season.

The play, famously employed by the Eagles in short-yardage and goal-line situations, involves teammates pushing the quarterback forward to convert on downs. While some teams have attempted to mimic its effectiveness, no one has executed it like Philadelphia, which used it to great success en route to a Super Bowl LIX title.

Following the vote, longtime Eagles beat reporter Jimmy Kempski didn’t hold back.

“So the Packers are not only mega losers for trying to ban a play they couldn’t stop, but also because they were too incompetent to get the required votes to get the job done," Kempski posted on X.

Packers' appeal to ban Eagles' famous 'tush push' move unsuccessful

The Packers’ proposal would have prohibited players from pushing the ball carrier, citing competitive imbalance and concerns over player safety. However, the NFL’s competition committee found no sufficient injury data linked to the play, and multiple teams argued it was simply a matter of execution.

The Eagles’ official account added to the moment with a subtle jab, posting a photo of Jalen Hurts with the caption “Push On.” Hurts, who has become the face of the controversial yet effective play, converted over 90% of his quarterback sneaks in 2024 behind one of the league’s top offensive lines.

While the play continues to frustrate defenders across the league, the Eagles see it as an edge earned, not gifted. Coach Nick Sirianni has previously described the criticism as “sour grapes” from teams that fail to stop it.

Tensions between the two teams may carry over into their regular-season matchup come November. The Eagles are scheduled to host the Packers on November 10, a game already drawing extra intrigue after this failed legislative effort.

For Green Bay, the failed vote marks another chapter in its struggles to slow down the Eagles’ run game. Meanwhile, it reinforces a mentality built on physicality, leverage and confidence in the trenches for Philadelphia.

As the NFL continues evolving, the “tush push” remains one of the league’s most polarizing and effective plays. And with no rule change in place, you can bet the Eagles will keep lining up and leaning in.

