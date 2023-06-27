The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles hate each other, and it appears that an Eagles insider is rather interested in seeing how the Cowboys can fail this upcoming season.

The Eagles and Cowboys, for some, are the main players in the NFC, with many thinking the Super Bowl will go through either team.

Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski has written a piece detailing 10 reasons why Dallas will be a dumpster fire this upcoming season with No. 1 being Dallas is a "losing organization."

Kempski wrote for the Philly Voice:

"The Cowboys haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season. More accurately, it has been 10,025 days (h/t Mike Leslie) since their last appearance. Here's the rest of the "10,000-Day Conference Championship Drought Club."

Other reasons why Kempski listed Dallas a dumpster fire for next season include Mike McCarthy as head coach, Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, the running back question marks and Dak Prescott as the teams quarterback.

Kempski seems fairly certain that the Cowboys won't amount to anything in the 2023 season while the Eagles, despite losing eight starters and both coordinators, will be just fine.

Expectations for Dak Prescott and Cowboys?

NFC divisional playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

In short, a Super Bowl appearance at the bare minimum for most Dallas fans. With Prescott coming off a league-leading interception total of 15 last season, head coach and now play-caller Mike McCarthy is devising as scheme to ease the workload on Prescott.

With a host of weapons including CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and Tony Pollard, the Dallas offense can put up points. But as far as the Kellen Moore-style "score as many points as you can," Dallas will be more substance, less style, next season.

With a concerted effort to not let self-inflicted wounds hinder their game, Dallas looks to be a more buttoned up version than in previous years.

Whether or not this translates to onfield success is unknown, but one thing is for sure, Dallas is in the Super Bowl bubble right next to the Eagles.

