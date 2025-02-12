Eagles' Jalen Hurts gets honest after getting his first Super Bowl victory

Fresh off his 2025 Super Bowl triumph, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sat on "The Tonight Show" couch and talked about his achievement.

The newly crowned Super Bowl MVP opened up about processing his historic victory.

"I've just been telling people I was trying to process it," Hurts said on Tuesday. "I think when you go into that, you don't know how you're gonna feel. You watch, as a fan, sports and championship games and these iconic moments, and you see the greats and how they handle it in their excitement and the rush of emotions.

"All I could think about was all the hard work, all I could think about was the effort. And to see my reflection on the chrome trophy in that mirror, it was a pretty good feeling."

The victory carried extra weight given Hurts' path. He was benched during Alabama's national championship game appearance in 2018, followed by a transfer to Oklahoma. His NFL journey brought more tests, including criticism about his connection with A.J. Brown during this season's 16-1 run.

After falling short against the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl, Hurts crafted a comeback.

Patrick Mahomes on Jalen Hurts's journey

Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He added 72 rushing yards and another score, becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to complete 75% of his passes while rushing for over 70 yards.

His defining moment arrived late in the third quarter. Hurts delivered a 46-yard TD strike to DeVonta Smith, with the football traveling 54 yards through the air.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, owner of three Super Bowl rings, recognized Hurts' evolution.

"The one thing I've always respected about Jalen is that he's a winner," Mahomes said after the game. "If he needs to make a big play, he'll make a big play. That's stuff that not everybody has."

When asked about validation at the postgame press conference, Hurts remained centered.

"What's the quote?" Hurts said. "I had a purpose before anybody had an opinion. That thing is still true. My purpose is being who God called me to be. It's never been about anybody else.

"When you hoist those trophies, it's more so about the journey and less about the results."

His path from college setbacks to Super Bowl MVP had come full circle at Caesars Superdome.

