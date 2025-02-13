Deebo Samuel has been one of Kyle Shanahan's star players for the 49ers since entering the league but the coach is expected to part with him soon after the wide receiver requested a trade and requested permission from San Francisco to explore other options. While his position is nominally a wideout, he has been used to devastating effect as an all-purpose offensive player in the head coach's schemes.

With Brock Purdy's contract extension coming up, one understands why they might be open to the possibility of trading Deebo Samuel. However, former NFL running back, LeSean McCoy, cautioned Kyle Shanahan against sanctioning any such move.

In addition to his numbers on the field, the former Eagles player called the wide receiver a winner and also credited him with being an explosive player who can get the fans going. He noted,

“It’s not a good thing that Deebo’s leaving the 49ers… They win when he's playing. But when you go to the game and Deebo is balling, he changes the whole atmosphere, the whole team, the whole game, the whole stadium."

LeSean McCoy also pointed out that Kyle Shanahan might not realize what he has with Deebo Samuel because they are so used to winning. Barring a setback last season when they missed the playoffs, the 49ers have been regular contenders under their head coach, reaching multiple NFC Championship games and Super Bowls. They have yet to lift the Lombardi Trophy in his tenure and the former running back thinks that might decrease if the player leaves. He added,

"I think sometimes you get like, too comfortable when you have so much success, like the Niners are used to winning, right? They've got the last pick in the draft. They make him a somehow, a star. And you think you win with everybody. Defense is really, really good until it's not right, and then when Deebo is not there, they're gonna see the difference.”

Deebo Samuel expected to have takers if Kyle Shanahan lets him leave San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel is coming off the worst season in his career but he is still a valuable player whom other teams will want. One such potential destination is already emerging in Denver, where Sean Payton will want to give Bo Nix more options to build on his impressive rookie season.

The Steelers are another AFC team that has also been mooted as a possibility. If he goes into a different conference, Kyle Shanahan might have less to fear about this decision coming back to bite him.

