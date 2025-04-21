Eagles predicted to trade Dallas Goedert for $31,339,038 star from divisional rivals in blockbuster draft day trade

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX. With the upcoming NFL draft, Nick Sirianni and Co. will be looking to bring in good talent to help their title defense next season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks in this year's draft. They possess the 32nd overall pick in the first round. According to draft analyst Anthony DiBona, Sirianni's team will look to strengthen their offensive line by drafting Ohio State's Donovan Jackson in the first round. Thus, what remains to be seen is who they decide to go with in the later rounds.

In his latest Mock Draft, DiBona also predicted an interesting draft-day trade for the Eagles in Round 3. According to him, they will part ways with TE Dallas Goedert in a trade with the Giants. They will also give up a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Giants will give up EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

(Link for the Mock Draft Below:- https://phillysportsnetwork.com/2025/04/17/eagles-mock-draft-trades/)

"The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Dallas Goedert is available for trade," DiBona wrote. "Jordan Raanan of ESPN recently mentioned that the Giants have checked for Goedert's availabiity....Surely enough, the Eagles could use another edge rusher and did their homework on Thibodeaux ahead of the 2022 NFL draft."

"In this scenario, Philadelphia sends Goedert to a division rival and takes a chance on a 24-year-old pass rusher that recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023. The move back from 96 to 105 equates to the value of a fifth-round pick. While the Eagles also add a 2026 fifth-round pick to sweeten the deal for a former first-round pick at a premium position with their fifth-year option still remaining."

Kavyon Thibodeaux was drafted by the Giants with the fifth overall pick in 2022. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract worth $31,339,038. Thibodeaux still has one year remaining on the contract, along with the possibility of exercising his fifth-year option.

Eagles predicted to draft this Miami wide receiver in Round 2

Nick Sirianni's team is projected to potentially acquire Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo in the second round of the 2025 draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Restrepo could be an ideal candidate to strengthen the team's WR room.

Restrepo spent five seasons with the Miami Hurricanes. He recorded a total of 2,844 yards and 21 TDs receiving on the gridiron. If Philadelphia decides to go the wide receiver route in the second round, Restrepo could be acquired as the third-string option behind franchise stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The 2025 NFL draft will begin on April 24. It will be interesting to see who Philadelphia drafts in the first and second rounds in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

