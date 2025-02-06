On Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will have a shot at redemption when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This is the second meeting in three years between the two teams in the championship game.

In Super Bowl 57, the Chiefs narrowly beat the Eagles 38-35 and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history. Two years later, Kansas City is back in the big game, looking to extend its run as champions, which commenced in 2023 with the win over Philadelphia.

While most neutrals are in the Eagles' corner, many have little faith, largely due to the gap between Hurts and Mahomes as quarterbacks. Kansas City and Philadelphia have extremely well-rounded and talented rosters. However, the common consensus is that the distance in skill and experience between the signal-callers would prove to be the difference in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

However, the doubts about Hurts' ability to lead the Eagles to victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are chasing an unprecedented three-peat, are only serving as motivation for the quarterback. During his media availability on Wednesday, he was asked whether his detractors were fueling his desire to win. He responded:

"It's no secret."

Nick Sirianni gives insight into Jalen Hurts' mindset

Heading into the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles had the second-fewest passing yards in the league. They averaged only 177.9 per game and were one of only two teams with under 180, alongside the New England Patriots (176.9).

There were concerns about whether Jalen Hurts could step up and win the game with his arm if the ground game struggled to get going. He made those doubts look ludicrous with a stellar display against the Commanders. He completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 16 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in Philadelphia's emphatic 55-23 win.

After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni lauded his quarterback for his ability to adapt and execute the team's game plan without worrying about his stats. He said in his press conference:

"I know this, and he’s said this plenty of times: [Jalen Hurts] doesn’t care how we win. I don’t care how we win, as long as we win. We do everything we can do to be able to win... We had to win a different way this game, and we did.

"We showed that we can win in multiple ways. I think that shows the type of team we have and the type of selflessness we have on our team, starting with Jalen."

The quarterback is just as willing to throw passes, short or deep, as he is to hand the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley or execute a Tush Push. Winning is the only thing that matters to him, and his mindset is why the Eagles have won two conference titles in three seasons.

