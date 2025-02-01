Jalen Hurts has his say about Eagles' capability ahead of Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs in New Orleans

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl clash, Jalen Hurts is brimming with confidence. He is fully expecting to get the team's lost glory back.

With the big game in New Orleans just a few days away, Hurts opened up about how he has always believed this season was destined to end in a Super Bowl appearance.

Hurts credited the Eagles' success to the unity in the locker room as the collective goal is more important than individual accolades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It takes a team to go out there and have success," Hurts said on Friday, via Pro Football Talk. "It’s looked a ton of different ways but any team that has success looks a ton of different ways. Just put our focus on winning.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hurts' statement about his gut feeling of reaching the Super Bowl comes after he commented about Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni letting him out of his "straitjacket' following the Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Hurts clarified that he was just having fun.

Some people found his comment about a "straitjacket" offensive because it can be linked to mental health problems. A "straitjacket" is used to restrain someone.

For the Eagles quarterback, this is his second trip to the Super Bowl. On Feb. 9, he and his team will look to exact revenge at the Chiefs after they defeated them two years ago.

In 2023, the Chiefs narrowly won 38-35.

Why did Jalen Hurts' Eagles lose to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl?

In the 2023 Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' delivered an outstanding performance as completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, Mahomes' made crucial plays in the fourth quarter, which included a game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

The Eagles' defense, which led the NFL in sacks during the regular season failed to record one against the Chiefs. Kansas City's offense was balanced between passing and running, where Mahomes also contributed 44 rushing yards on six carries.

The Chiefs made several critical plays in the second half, including TD passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. They also had a 26-yard run by Mahomes, which set up the game-winning field goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback