Eagles vs Buccaneers injury report: Latest on Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, Baker Mayfield and more for NFC Wild Card Round

The last of the six NFL Wild Card playoff games this weekend will feature the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game takes place on Monday night.

The Eagles, at 11-6, made the playoffs as a wildcard team while the Dallas Cowboys won the division. The Buccaneers, at 9-8, won the NFC South and earned the fourth seed and a home playoff game.

As things currently stand, the Eagles are three-point road favorites. Both teams aren't entering the playoffs 100 percent healthy and a few players could miss the action.

Here's a look at both team's injury situations heading into Monday night's game.

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for 2024 AFC Wild Card round

DeVonta Smith during Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight members on the injury report list. Some of them aren't deemed serious while others are. Here's a look at their injury report which was last updated on Thursday:

Jalen Hurts injury status

Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in Thursday's practice as he's nursing a finger injury suffered last week. His game status is unspecified.

AJ Brown injury status

AJ Brown did not practice on Wednesday as he's dealing with a knee injury. His status too was unspecified, but he also didn't practice Friday, which isn't a good sign.

DeVonta Smith injury status

DeVonta Smith missed the team's season finale vs. the New York Giants as he was dealing with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice which is a good sign.

Darius Slay injury status

Darius Slay, who is dealing with a knee injury, was also a full participant in Thursday's practice. His status is also unspecified.

D'Andre Swift injury status

Like Smith and Slay, D'Andre Swift was a full participant in Thursday's practice. His status is also unspecified.

Britain Covey injury status

Britain Covey was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury. His status is also unspecified.

Sydney Brown injury status

Sydney Brown did not practice on Thursday as he's recovering from a knee injury. His status was also not provided.

Reed Blankenship injury status

Reed Blankenship was the third Eagles' member to not practice on Thursday. His status is also unspecified.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for 2024 AFC Wild Card round

Baker Mayfield during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fewer players on their injury list heading into Monday's game than the Eagles. Here's a look at their injury report ahead of Monday's game:

Baker Mayfield injury status

Baker Mayfield did not participate in Thursday's practice as he's dealing with injuries to his ankle and ribs. On Saturday, the franchise has listed the QB as questionable for wildcard clash agaist the Eagles for Monday Night.

Tristian Wirfs injury status

Wirfs, like Mayfield, also did not practice Thursday. He was listed with an illness. His status for Sunday is to be determined.

K.J. Britt injury status

Linebacker K.J. Britt was the third Buccaneer to miss practice Thursday. His status is unspecified.

Josh Haynes injury status

Defensive back Josh Haynes was a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a quad/knee injury. His status is unspecified.

Mike Haynes injury status

Defensive tackle Mike Haynes was the only member on the Bucs' injury report to practice on Thursday as a full participant. His status for Monday is also unspecified.