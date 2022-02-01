Deion Sanders as Cowboys' next HC? Eddie George says make it happen

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Eddie George has echoed Shaquille O'Neal's comments that Deion Sanders should be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

George spoke with TMZ while he was in Los Angeles walking along a footpath and was asked about Shaq's comments campaigning for Sanders to be the head coach in Dallas. George had similar thoughts to Shaq and felt that bringing in the Hall of Famer would be a good move.

"I mean if I'm the owner and I look at it, I would say, 'Why not?'" George said via TMZ. "I'd look at it seriously. Why wouldn't you? I mean, what else hasn't worked so far."

"Prime has done an amazing job so far at Jackson State," George added. "He's a culture changer. He knows what he wants, he's been very successful in all levels. He's a winner."

George was responding to comments Shaq made on The Big Podcast with Shaq/Turner Sports and said that if Jerry Jones wants Dallas back rocking, then he should hire Deion Sanders.

Could Deion Sanders be the next Cowboys head coach?

In theory he could be, but with owner Jerry Jones' unwillingness to make changes, it is a long shot. Especially when taking into account the love Jones has for former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Cowboys' head coaching position has been a problem for Jones and the organization since Jason Garrett took over in 2011, and it shows no sign of fixing itself.

Having had serious concerns with time management this year, Mike McCarthy has found himself in the coaching hot seat just two seasons into his Cowboys coaching career.

With such a talented roster that includes Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the offensive side of the ball along with Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence on defense, Dallas should be better than the team that was bundled out of the playoffs.

It is unknown if Payton will take a break from coaching after his long tenure with the Saints, or if he will want to take another job straight away. But it looks as if the rumors linking him to Dallas will not go away.

As for Sanders and his links with his former team, it is highly unlikely that Jones would take on someone who has not previously coached in the NFL before. But as we know with Jones, he wants another Super Bowl. Could he look to his former star corner to get it done? Time will tell.

