Emmitt Smith was one of the key pieces of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty in the 90s. The Hall of Famer apparently isn't as recognizable in the state of Texas as one might believe.

The El Paso Times Facebook account posted a photo of the owner of Rosco's Birger Inn standing alongside a man and a Dallas Cowboys helmet in the forefront of the photo. The post stated that it was Emmitt Smith in the photo and that he stopped by the restaurant, the only issue is, that's not Smith in the photo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post then circulated on Reddit and NFL fans were quick to notice that it definitely was not the former Dallas Cowboys running back. The man may have resembled that of Smith but, it wasn't him.

The comment section on the Reddit post was full of sarcastic responses, with one person saying it looked more like former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb.

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Others were shocked that the El Paso Times would even post that without ensuring that it was indeed Emmitt Smith.

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

The jokes and comments about the post continued in the thread and are posted below:

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Comment byu/Detective_Tony_Gunk from discussion incowboys Expand Post

Emmitt Smith was 'disgusted' with alma mater's recent decision

Emmitt Smith played for the Florida Gators from 1987 until 1989. During his time with the Gators, he was an All-American and SEC MVP in 1989. A recent decision with the University of Florida has left Smith quite upset with his alma mater.

Just a few weeks ago, the University of Florida abruptly announced that the DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) department would be eliminated immediately and that the 13 employees in the department were all fired. The decision comes after the state of Florida banned stated funding for DEI programs.

Smith posted a statement on X, shortly after and expressed his disgust for the university's decision.

Smith stated:

"I'm utterly disgusted by UF's decision and the precedent it sets. Without the DEI department, the job falls on the Office of the Provost, who already has their hands full, to raise money for the university and continue to advance the academic studies and athletic programs."

Expand Tweet

Smith went on to say that the university can't rely on a board that isn't diverse to make decisions in regards to equality and diversity. The former Dallas Cowboys running back encouraged student athletes to use their voice and speak out against this decision.