  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Eli Manning had brutal fame advice for Arch Manning taking lessons from his infamous arrest in 2000

Eli Manning had brutal fame advice for Arch Manning taking lessons from his infamous arrest in 2000

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 23, 2025 04:35 GMT
Eli and Arch (Credits: Eli and Arch IG)
Eli and Arch (Credits: Eli and Arch IG)

Eli Manning established himself as an NFL legend after winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. However, he had his own fair share of off-field troubles. While playing for Ole Miss in college, the quarterback was once arrested for public drunkenness in 2000.

Ad

On Thursday, Pablo Torre, discussing the future of Eli Manning's nephew, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, talked about how the Mannings handled the pressure that came with fame. '

During his interaction with Set Wickersham, they also talked about how Arch Manning gets help from his legendary NFL uncles as he prepares for his own journey in the world of football.

"So why are the Mannings good at this?" Torre said on his show. "What I'm led now in this conversation to wonder about is maybe it's because there is some kind of preparation, there is some kind of perspective on what it's like to really enjoy that and not be afraid of it.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Mannings are not perfect people, but in the decades of intense scrutiny that, you know, is very singular to them, to say nothing of the intense scrutiny of being a quarterback and getting the job done," Wickersham added. "I mean they've done a phenomenally good job of managing it.
"When Arch asks his uncles for help, he tends to ask Peyton the football questions and then Peyton leaves him like a seven minute voice message. ... And then, when he calls Eli, it tends to be about how do you handle fame. How do you handle scrutiny. And you know Eli gives him some advice. And one of the things is never be photographed drinking, like, with alcohol. Because if you blink when the picture is getting taken, that will live forever on the internet and will be like, you know, Eli Manning was smashed."
Ad
Ad

Arch is gearing up to take over as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns this season. He spent the past two years as the backup option on the depth chart, behind starter Quinn Ewers, who was acquired by the Dolphins in this year's draft.

Eli Manning has some advice for Giants rookie Jaxson Dart

The Giants acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He will serve as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.

Ad

On NFL on NBC on Tuesday, Eli Manning had some advice for the rookie ahead of his debut with the Giants.

"It's a great opportunity for him to sit, you know, to sit obviously and watch Russell Wilson and just how he prepares, how he goes through training camp ...m" Eli said. "But also as you get into the season of just, hey, 'how the game plan's changing,' you know, what ways do you get workouts, but also see how the media handles and treats the quarteback in New York.
Ad
"And just kind of sit, watch, learn, take that in, so you can have a game plan when that opportunity comes. You know, New York media, they come at you hard when things are going bad. It's easy to start pointing fingers, and then all of a sudden, you get friction in the locker room. You have to have those bold shoudlers to take the blame when things go bad and then dish out the credit when things are going good."
Ad

youtube-cover

Jaxson Dart had made a strong case for himself with impressive performances in preseason. Can he go on to become a star in New York just like Eli Manning?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications