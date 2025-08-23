Eli Manning had brutal fame advice for Arch Manning taking lessons from his infamous arrest in 2000

Eli Manning established himself as an NFL legend after winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. However, he had his own fair share of off-field troubles. While playing for Ole Miss in college, the quarterback was once arrested for public drunkenness in 2000.On Thursday, Pablo Torre, discussing the future of Eli Manning's nephew, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, talked about how the Mannings handled the pressure that came with fame. 'During his interaction with Set Wickersham, they also talked about how Arch Manning gets help from his legendary NFL uncles as he prepares for his own journey in the world of football.&quot;So why are the Mannings good at this?&quot; Torre said on his show. &quot;What I'm led now in this conversation to wonder about is maybe it's because there is some kind of preparation, there is some kind of perspective on what it's like to really enjoy that and not be afraid of it.&quot;The Mannings are not perfect people, but in the decades of intense scrutiny that, you know, is very singular to them, to say nothing of the intense scrutiny of being a quarterback and getting the job done,&quot; Wickersham added. &quot;I mean they've done a phenomenally good job of managing it.&quot;When Arch asks his uncles for help, he tends to ask Peyton the football questions and then Peyton leaves him like a seven minute voice message. ... And then, when he calls Eli, it tends to be about how do you handle fame. How do you handle scrutiny. And you know Eli gives him some advice. And one of the things is never be photographed drinking, like, with alcohol. Because if you blink when the picture is getting taken, that will live forever on the internet and will be like, you know, Eli Manning was smashed.&quot;Arch is gearing up to take over as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns this season. He spent the past two years as the backup option on the depth chart, behind starter Quinn Ewers, who was acquired by the Dolphins in this year's draft.Eli Manning has some advice for Giants rookie Jaxson DartThe Giants acquired Jaxson Dart in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He will serve as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.On NFL on NBC on Tuesday, Eli Manning had some advice for the rookie ahead of his debut with the Giants.&quot;It's a great opportunity for him to sit, you know, to sit obviously and watch Russell Wilson and just how he prepares, how he goes through training camp ...m&quot; Eli said. &quot;But also as you get into the season of just, hey, 'how the game plan's changing,' you know, what ways do you get workouts, but also see how the media handles and treats the quarteback in New York.&quot;And just kind of sit, watch, learn, take that in, so you can have a game plan when that opportunity comes. You know, New York media, they come at you hard when things are going bad. It's easy to start pointing fingers, and then all of a sudden, you get friction in the locker room. You have to have those bold shoudlers to take the blame when things go bad and then dish out the credit when things are going good.&quot;Jaxson Dart had made a strong case for himself with impressive performances in preseason. Can he go on to become a star in New York just like Eli Manning?