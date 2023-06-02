The New York Giants made the decision to roll with quarterback Daniel Jones as their franchise quarterback as they re-signed him to a four-year deal this offseason.

He had the best season of his four-year career as he led the New York Giants to the playoffs last season, including a road playoff victory against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Giants declined to pick up his fifth-year option. The Giants signed Jones to a four-year $160 million contract extension before the franchise tag window closed.

The Giants are hoping he can eventually win them a Super Bowl.

Former two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former NY Giant Eli Manning thinks Jones can bring the Giants another Super Bowl.

In an article by The Mirror UK, via NJ Advance Media, Manning shared his confidence in Jones winning a Super Bowl:

“Once you make a playoff run, you win a playoff game, I think you always have the mindset that you can get better. And if you can make the playoffs, then anything can happen. I know that from experience.

“I think he has the work ethic and the leadership skills to do all those things. The moment is never too big for him. Daniel works extremely hard. I think he’ll continue to get better as a quarterback, just going into his second year under this offense. So, I’m excited for him. I know he’s excited to get back to work and work hard and make those improvements.”

Can Daniel Jones bring the New York Giants further than he did during the 2023-2023 season?

Daniel Jones during NFC divisional playoffs: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, Daniel Jones had his breakout season for the New York Giants. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards and had the best passer rating of his career with a 92.5 rating. He also ran for a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

It was also the first time he led his team to the playoffs as the Giants were one of three teams from the NFC East to make the postseason.

In the offseason, they added All-Pro tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Paris Campbell and drafted wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. They also retained many key free agents including running back Saquon Barkley.

While they play in a competitive division, they play in a much weaker conference compared to the AFC. It wouldn't be out of the possibility to see the Giants go on a run in 2023 if everything clicks and if Jones has an even better season.

How do you think Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will do in 2023?

