Eli Manning namedrops QBs he wants Giants to pursue ahead of NFL Draft 2025

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:13 GMT
Syndication: The Record - (Image Source: Imagn)

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning spotlighted three quarterback prospects for New York's consideration in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion assessed Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart as potential fits for the Giants' third overall pick.

The Giants face a crucial decision at quarterback under coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. They actively scouted prospects at college all-star games.

On the January 31, 2025 episode of "Up & Adams" show, Eli Manning provided detailed insights into what makes these prospects stand out. He particularly emphasized his familiarity with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart;

"I mean, obviously," Manning said, "there's a couple names out there, which is Shedeur, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart, obviously, his name's popping up a little bit more. Known Jaxson a long time through Ole Miss and watching him these past three years and gotten to know him personally."
Recent events support the New York Giants' interest in these prospects. Sanders met with Giants leadership at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he dropped a telling hint about playing "against the Cowboys" in Dallas "very soon."

Film study reveals Giants quarterback potential

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Eli Manning stressed the importance of thorough film analysis beyond game day observations;

"It's different, either being at a game or watching a game on TV and then watching the film, where you really look and see what's this play," he explained.

He added;

"All these quarterbacks, the thing about them is there is a lot of film. They've played a lot of games, and so at this time, their senior year, their last year in college, you know, it should be at a high level."

Giants GM Schoen praised Sanders after their Shrine Bowl meeting, noting;

"He's a great kid, a really good personality, football smart, his dad is a football coach. It checks all the boxes of a [player with a] dad that is a football coach."

The Giants' quarterback search follows successful NFL models. The Eagles found Jalen Hurts in the second round, while the Chiefs traded up for Patrick Mahomes. Both quarterbacks lead their teams into Super Bowl LIX.

The significance of this decision echoes in coach Brian Daboll's midseason observation; "If you get good quarterback play, you have an opportunity in every game." With the third overall pick, the Giants position themselves to land their preferred quarterback prospect.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
